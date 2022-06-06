Novolex Unveils the ProWAVE Tote, a New Recyclable Bag That's Perfect for E-Commerce

Manufactured by Hilex, the new reusable tote is sturdy, convenient and ideal for curbside pickup, home delivery or carryout use.

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilex®, a Novolex® brand, today announced the introduction of the ProWAVE® Tote, a new recyclable, reusable tote bag that makes e-commerce even more convenient for supermarkets, restaurants and retailers — as well as their customers.

The innovative new bag, made with 20% recycled content, is designed for curbside pickup, home delivery or carryout use. The bag features folded handles and a double-ply top that provides stiffness so the bag stays open, making loading easier and more convenient. The rectangular bottom optimizes the use of storage in a vehicle's trunk or back seating area. The reusable bag is ideal for hot, frozen or refrigerated items.

"The ProWAVE Tote is carefully designed to meet the needs of e-commerce retailers and customers alike," said Frank Lawson, Vice President of Sales for Novolex. "It makes life easier and more convenient for everyone."

With the durability of plastic, the ProWAVE Tote is perfect for supermarkets, restaurants and retailers that offer delivery and pickup of online orders. Among the bag's many features:

A low-profile design and flat bottom for easy loading

Two large, comfortable handles for carrying

A specially engineered inner fold that provides transport strength and easy customer access

Fully customizable panel printing options for increased brand awareness and marketing

Heavy gauge polyethylene that stands up for loading

Unique handles and upper flaps that provide extra security to keep contents in the bag.

The ProWAVE Tote comes in recycled white, grey and kraft colors. In addition to being manufactured with 20% recycled content, the tote is 100% recyclable where facilities exist. Options are available to meet a variety of recycling standards.

"With online purchasing continuing to grow, supermarkets, restaurants and retailers are seeking better, more convenient ways to deliver their products," Lawson said. "We are proud to offer the ProWAVE Tote as yet another innovative option for our customers."

The ProWAVE tote is among the many innovative products featured at the Novolex booth at IDDBA 2022, the International Dairy Deli Bakery show, in Atlanta this week. The Novolex booth is located at #4621.

To learn more about the ProWAVE Tote, visit https://novolex.com/products/prowave-tote/.

