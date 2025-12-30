NovoTech Patent Firm Attorneys Babak Akhlaghi and Steve Becker Recognized as Super Lawyers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoTech Patent Firm proudly announces that two of its distinguished attorneys, Steve Becker and Babak Akhlaghi, have once again been honored with the prestigious Super Lawyers recognition for their exceptional work in intellectual property law.

Babak Akhlaghi (7th consecutive year) and Steve Becker (17th consecutive year), honored as Super Lawyers for outstanding achievement in intellectual property law at NovoTech Patent Firm

This marks Steve Becker's 17th consecutive year receiving this accolade, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership in patent law. Babak Akhlaghi celebrates his 7th consecutive recognition, reflecting his deep expertise in strategic patent portfolio development and cutting-edge technology law.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that identifies outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top attorneys in our field," said Mr. Becker. "This achievement reflects our dedication to delivering innovative and effective IP solutions for our clients." Mr. Akhlaghi added, "It's a privilege to help innovators protect their ideas and drive growth through strong intellectual property strategies."

NovoTech Patent Firm continues to lead in providing comprehensive IP services to startups, global corporations, and emerging technology ventures.

NovoTech Patent Firm specializes in strategic patent services for breakthrough technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Backed by a team of seasoned patent attorneys, the firm is committed to safeguarding clients' innovations and transforming them into valuable business assets.

