Novu Raises $6.6 Million to Build Open Source Notification Infrastructure for Developers

New solution creates a state-of-the-art notification experience for customers that until now was reserved for offerings from only the largest tech companies

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novu, the leading open source solution for notification infrastructure for developers, today announced it has raised $6.6 million in seed funding led by Crane Venture Partners with participation from Eniac, MXV Capital, Entrée Capital, Ariel Maislos and a variety of individual angel investors. Novu's open source infrastructure removes the time and complexity of building and maintaining these systems and delivers a state-of-the-art notification experience for users.

"We are firm believers that all critical infrastructure software has to be open source by design and product communications is no exception. Novu's open source notifications infrastructure - built by developers for developers - offers development teams freedom to embed mission critical notification capabilities into any product through a simple API", said Krishna Visvanathan, co-founder and partner, Crane Venture Partners. "We are truly delighted to partner with Tomer and Dima."

The complexity and domain expertise required for building product-to-consumer or user communication is increasing because of burgeoning channels, digests, languages and user preferences, among other factors. In the time of proliferation among communication channels and more, the task of orchestrating product notifications has fallen on the engineering teams to solve. Novu provides the standards, tools and best practices to implement meaningful product communications while saving engineering teams time otherwise spent on building again and again. Developers can quickly set up robust infrastructure to enable product-to-consumer communication across email, SMS, notification centers, Slack and more while maintaining full visibility of their systems.

"As engineers, we've built notification systems from scratch at all of our previous companies. After speaking with other engineers, it was evident that there is no off-the-shelf solution available," said Tomer Barnea, co-founder and CEO, Novu. "Novu is a turn-key, open source foundation for engineering teams who will be able to dramatically improve the notification experience for their users. All of this enables a consistent and easy channel for communications between enterprises and their users."

Because Novu is open source, it provides visibility and extendibility for engineers to create their own custom workflows. Novu customers will benefit from the collective wisdom and collaboration among a worldwide open source community.

Supporting Comments

"As a CEO of a B2C company with more than 40M monthly users to keep in touch with, the need for an open-source notification system became very clear to me. Having a community-driven notification system makes a lot more sense than having every company develop it from scratch," said Alon Gamzu, Roundforest.

"Novu delivers an innovative solution for developers who need to integrate effective and timely notifications into their applications," says Mark Ghermezian, General Partner at MXV Capital. "We believe Novu will have a dramatic impact on businesses' ability to connect with users and drive sustainable engagement and revenue."

"Novu has taken a fresh open-source approach to building infrastructure – one of the elements we look for when investing in B2D startups," says Adi Gozes, Partner at Entrée Capital. "Their solution truly resonates with developers and their fast-growing community is a testament to that,"

"Novu is helping developer build applications that can communicate with users, ״ said Ariel Maislos.

"Novu's approach to notifications is pure developer bliss. Gone are the days of complex custom logic for every communication channel; with Novu, just plug in the channels you need and send notifications with a simple API call. Plus, it's open source!" said Tom Preston-Werner

"In order for notifications to be relevant, they need to be specific and hyper-personalized to the consumer. Novu enables any application to deliver compelling personalized messaging. I'm excited to support Novu's vision of helping developers manage multi-channel notifications with a simple API, making things better for both developers and consumers," said Gokul Rajaram.

"Notification is a crucial component of every modern application. Handling the integrations, routing, and resilience requires years' worth of engineering time that Novu solves out of the box," said Ran Ribenzaft, Epsagon (Cisco).

"Notifications are one of those problems developers re-encounter in every project just to re-invent the solution over and over again. It's about time we can reuse! Novu makes the ultimate pro-developer move, finds a repetitive pain point, and solves the problem once and for all. Those solutions are destined to be loved by the developers," said Baruch Sadogursky.

"At Eniac, we are strong believers in open-source devtools and have been looking forward to partnering with the right team tackling the notification layer. Tomer and Dima consistently impressed us and have the skills and momentum to crush this space. Since investing in Novu we have seen this play out with the community crystallizing and driving forward product growth and development," said Timothy Young, Eniac Ventures.

