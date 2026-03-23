NOVUS Continues Leadership Expansion with Krithika Rosenthal as Managing Director, Strategy & Integrated Outcomes

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS , the independent media agency that architects growth with purpose, today announced that Krithika Rosenthal has joined as Managing Director, Strategy & Integrated Outcomes. The appointment represents the latest step in NOVUS' leadership expansion under CEO Libby Morgan and reflects the agency's continued investment in its strategy and data-driven capabilities.

Krithika Rosenthal, Managing Director, Strategy & Integrated Outcomes

Rosenthal will lead strategy across NOVUS' client portfolio and work across the agency's core offerings to better connect media planning, investment, data, and technology enablement. In this newly created role, she will focus on strengthening how insight translates into execution, helping teams deliver more integrated and measurable outcomes for clients. She will report directly to Morgan and serve on the NOVUS leadership team.

Her role also includes advancing how NOVUS applies data and emerging technologies across the media lifecycle, from early insights through planning and performance measurement. A key priority will be ensuring that planning, analytics, and activation are working in closer alignment, while continuing to build on the agency's existing strengths in local and integrated media.

Rosenthal brings more than a decade of experience advising organizations on marketing transformation and growth. Most recently, she served as Group Director of Strategy at Wavemaker, where she led cross-channel planning and guided clients through complex transformation efforts across portfolios spanning pharmaceuticals, CPG, and logistics. Earlier in her career, she held strategic and consulting roles at EY Global Services, MRM Commerce, and Razorfish, working with brands including Novo Nordisk, Diageo, Danone, Kraft Heinz, Church & Dwight, UPS, eBay, and Bausch & Lomb.

Across these roles, Rosenthal has focused on helping organizations modernize how they connect brand, commerce, and customer experience. Her work often centers on the "final mile" of the consumer journey, ensuring that brands move beyond visibility to become the preferred choice through more connected, data-informed decision-making.

"Krithika is adept at developing frameworks that help brands translate complexity into action," said Morgan. "Her work focuses on adaptive approaches to content and decision-making that allow brands to respond more dynamically to changing customer behavior and market conditions. As we continue to grow, our focus is on connecting data, technology, and media more effectively to deliver stronger outcomes for clients. Her ability to bridge those areas will be critical as we build on that momentum."

"I am excited to join NOVUS at a moment of real momentum," said Rosenthal. "The team has built a strong reputation for precision and accountability. My focus will be on helping clients connect brand and performance, ensuring they don't just show up in an increasingly automated landscape, but are the preferred choice for consumers."

About NOVUS

Headquartered in Chicago, NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that architects growth with purpose - where every media decision is intentional, measurable, and built for impact. They offer personalized experiences at scale including hyper-local, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types – TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search – NOVUS is fueled by data, insights, and technology to drive superior business results. Founded in 1987, NOVUS has evolved from a hyper-local media buyer into a modern media partner delivering highly personalized, data-driven, and measurable campaigns across the full media ecosystem. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com .

Media Contact:

Janika Dela Cruz

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SOURCE NOVUS