NOVUS Named Media Agency of Record for Ripple Foods as Plant-Based Brand Targets Families Nationwide

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods , the leader in high-protein, allergen-free plant-based milks, has selected NOVUS , the independent agency specializing in hyper-personalized media with local precision and national impact, as its media agency of record to lead full-funnel strategy and activation across its national portfolio.

The partnership launches with a focused campaign behind Ripple Kids, the brand's line of pea-protein milk designed for children ages 1-5, connecting brand storytelling to household trial through precision audience targeting and retail media integration. NOVUS will deploy its proprietary analytics and optimization tools to help Ripple Foods reach high-intent shoppers and measure the path from upper funnel awareness to in-store conversion.

"Ripple is a brand that is redefining expectations in its category," said Libby Morgan, CEO of NOVUS. "Our job is to build a connected media ecosystem that drives awareness, trial, and repeat purchase using data, retail media, and next-generation measurement to ensure every investment delivers real impact."

Ripple selected NOVUS for its deep CPG experience and its track record connecting media investment to measurable business outcomes. The agency's capabilities across retail media networks, geospatial analytics through its proprietary tool DeCoder, and performance measurement were central to the selection.

"NOVUS brings a level of precision and connectivity across the media ecosystem that aligns with how modern brands need to grow," said Becky O'Grady, CEO of Ripple Foods. "As we expand our reach with families nationwide, their ability to connect awareness to action, particularly within retail environments, makes them a strong partner for our next chapter."

The partnership reflects NOVUS' broader approach spanning the full lifecycle from insight through activation and measurement, with an emphasis on AI-native capabilities, identity resolution, and advanced attribution. By integrating proprietary and third-party data, NOVUS delivers more automated, responsive media strategies while maintaining strong governance as these capabilities scale.

This win further expands NOVUS's CPG roster and deepens its work at the intersection of brand building and performance media.

About NOVUS

Headquartered in Chicago, NOVUS Media LLC is an independent agency of growth architects. Specializing in hyper-personalized media with local precision and national impact, NOVUS plans and buys media of all types - digital and traditional. Founded in 1987, NOVUS has evolved from a hyper-local media buyer into a data, insights, and tech-forward partner delivering accelerated growth for clients who need ambitious results. For more information, visit www.novusmedia.com .

About Ripple

Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is a Certified Benefit Corporation, proudly built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan, certified non-GMO and made without nuts, lactose and soy. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Janika Dela Cruz

848-459-3031

[email protected]

SOURCE NOVUS