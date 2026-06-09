NOVUS Names Andrew Layman Vice President, Analytics & Data Science to Advance AI-Driven Measurement and Hyper-Local Intelligence

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS, the independent agency specializing in hyper-personalized media with local precision and national impact, has named Andrew Layman Vice President of Analytics & Data Science. Layman joins the agency's senior leadership team to advance NOVUS' AI-embedded analytics capability - connecting media investment to business outcomes by activating hyper-local, addressable data to fuel smarter targeting, sharper insights, and faster optimization.

The appointment is the fourth senior leadership hire under CEO Libby Morgan. It follows NOVUS' recent selection as agency of record for Ripple Foods and A&W Restaurants, continuing the agency's momentum as a data and technology-forward media partner.

Layman will build the next generation of NOVUS' measurement infrastructure through advanced modeling, AI-enabled analytics, and privacy-forward identity resolution. His mandate includes directing investment in data governance and automation, and evolving how the agency reads individual markets — down to a neighborhood level — to fuel personalized media decisions and prove results in the metrics that matter to clients. Analytics at NOVUS will function as a strategic performance driver embedded in every client engagement, not a reporting function that follows the work.

Layman joins NOVUS with more than 12 years leading analytics and measurement teams, most recently at PHD Media, where he built scalable measurement systems and decision-ready KPI frameworks that shorten cycles at the leadership level.

"The industry is shifting fast — AI and addressable data are changing what's possible in how media gets planned at the neighborhood level and proven at the boardroom level," said Libby Morgan, CEO, NOVUS. "Andrew has spent his career at that edge. He doesn't just understand where measurement is going — he's built the systems that get you there. That's the advantage our clients need, and it's exactly what this next phase demands."

"NOVUS has a clear and differentiated point of view on how identity, data, and media work together — and the local intelligence to back it up," said Layman. "My focus is on making sure every media dollar is measured against the outcomes it actually drives, and we're ahead of where the industry is heading as AI and addressable data reshape what personalization at scale really means. Clients should walk away with an edge, not only a report."

Layman joins a leadership team that includes Chief Technology Officer Olivier Pepin, who leads NOVUS' AI, data engineering, and technology architecture, and Managing Director of Strategy & Integrated Outcomes Krithika Rosenthal.

About NOVUS

Headquartered in Chicago, NOVUS Media is an independent agency of growth architects. Specializing in hyper-personalized media that is local at scale with national impact, NOVUS plans and buys media of all types, digital and traditional. Founded in 1987, NOVUS has grown from a hyper-local media buyer into a data, insights, and tech-forward partner delivering accelerated growth for clients who need ambitious results. For more information, visit www.novusmedia.com.

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SOURCE NOVUS