Now Accepting Reservations: Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice, Ushers in a New Chapter of Timeless Grandeur

VENICE, Italy, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A city defined by centuries of connection and cultural exchange, Venice continues to captivate new generations with its timeless beauty and evolving character. With its unveiling just months away and reservations now open, there is a new way to experience this remarkable destination as one of its historic landmarks prepares to reemerge as Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice.

"Venice has long been a city we aspired to welcome into our growing portfolio of luxury experiences, and it is with deep appreciation for its place in history, and immense excitement for what lies ahead, that we that we usher in a new chapter for the storied Danieli hotel," says Adrian Messerli, President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Gruppo Statuto – our owner-partners here and in Milan, Taormina and our future property in Berlin – have once again shown remarkable commitment to transforming a historic property into a modern expression of luxury that is both respectful of the past, and visionary in its approach to the future."

Enviably located on the laguna waterfront on the famous Riva degli Schiavoni, just steps from Piazza San Marco, the Danieli unites three interconnected palaces including the 15th-century Palazzo Dandolo – originally a family home and first converted to a hotel in 1822. The 19th century Palazzo Casa Nuova was later linked to the hotel, followed by Palazzo Danieli Excelsior in 1950. Following meticulous restoration, modernization and redecoration by Pierre-Yves Rochon, Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice will bring together a legacy of eternal grace and the intuitive service culture for which Four Seasons is world renowned.

Leading a dedicated team that includes many familiar faces well-known to returning guests is General Manager Christian Zandonella, whose international experience spans half a dozen countries, including previous positions in Rome and Capri. "Venice has always inspired the world's imagination," he says. "At the Danieli, we open the door to authentic cultural connections – working with local craftspeople and celebrating the beauty of everyday life in the city."

Indeed, the postcard-perfect idea of Venice with its charming gondolas gliding past centuries-old palaces and what is perhaps the most famous public square in all of Europe – the Piazza San Marco – is just the beginning. It's a city of exceptional architecture and history, but it's also living very much in the present, with a thriving visual and performing arts scene, including the globally-renowned Venice Film Festival, part of the Venice Biennale, which alternates between an art and an architecture focus every other year. There are more than 60 Michelin-recognized restaurants in Venice, and countless cafes and trattorias waiting to be discovered as one walks the winding streets that have inspired the likes of Shakespeare, Voltaire, Canaletto, Dickens, Hemingway and Vivaldi.

"At Four Seasons, true luxury lives in the details and in the genuine care our people bring to every stay," says Zandonella. "Here in Venice, our mission is to introduce guests – whether it is their first or fifteenth visit – to an authentic, historic city through its unique people and places, with immersive experiences and individually tailored itineraries. It is this unparalleled service that transforms a visit into a stay guests remember long after they leave."

Four Seasons guests have the opportunity to learn the art of Voga Veneta at one of the city's oldest rowing clubs, including meeting the artisans who craft the oars used to propel boats along the canals. And, while those canals may be the most famous emblem of the city, Four Seasons guests can also visit some of its many secret gardens, tucked away from the busy streets behind its gracious houses. Exploring the city's delicate eco-system includes learning about the tidal floodgates that protects it, an ingenious system that reflects the innovative spirit and deep commitment to long-term sustainability of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. For something completely different, a visit with celebrated local hostess Mimi Todhunter offers a memorable taste of today's Venetian lifestyle.

A Grand Entrance

At the heart of the Palazzo Dandolo is a glorious four-storey atrium with soaring pink marble columns and an exquisite golden staircase. Murano glass – coveted around the world and locally made since the 13th century in Venice – illuminates the past while enlightening the future.

Inspired by the rich history of the three palaces, French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (Four Seasons hotels in Paris, Cap-Ferrat, Geneva, Milan and Florence, among many others) has transformed the interiors with intelligent use of light through glass and mirrors, and a distinctly Venetian palette of celadon blues and greens, soft pinks, warm golden yellows and rich terracotta. The city's enduring reputation as a centre of art is showcased in local Rubelli fabrics, Venetian terrazzo, Murano glass and Italian marbles.

Opening with 120 rooms and suites and more to be added in 2027, Zandonella notes that "few hotels in Venice offer so many options for connecting rooms and suites so that families and friends travelling together can truly make themselves at home. Even better, a large number of our accommodations face the water, with unobstructed views of the Laguna and its islands."

Getting Together at the Danieli

Helmed by Executive Chef Adriano Rausa, Restaurant Terrazza Danieli is perched atop the hotel, offering panoramic views from its windows and terrace of the Laguna and islands dotted with the basilica domes that characterize the city's skyline. Guests can look forward to fresh interpretations for breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring locally-sourced ingredients from Venice's own Sant'Erasmo island and beyond.

The Danieli offers two chic choices for cocktails, fine wines, and more. Bar Dandolo, named for the hotel's original owners and located off the hotel's lobby, is a sophisticated hideaway that will also be the setting for elegant coffee and tea services. Upstairs, Terrazza Danieli's own bar is a wonderful choice for aperitivo al fresco as the sun sets over the water.

More to Come

In late 2026, Danieli Spa will debut, encompassing three treatment rooms including one dedicated to couples experiences, and a sauna and hammam.

Next year, 56 additional rooms and suites will increase the full accommodations offering to 176, including 97 rooms and 79 suites.

Four Seasons in Italy

Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice, joins a growing collection of extraordinary Four Seasons experiences in Italy, including Four Seasons Hotel Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze; San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel; and an upcoming resort in Puglia.

