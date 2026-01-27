In 2026, Four Seasons will advance its global pipeline through strategic growth across Italy, Greece, and Saudi Arabia, continue residential expansion, and further elevate its portfolio of experiences with the inaugural sailing of Four Seasons Yachts

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Four Seasons marks its 65th anniversary, the company enters the year from a position of strength – guided by a disciplined approach to growth, a deeply embedded culture of service, and a long-term view of value creation across its global portfolio.

Four Seasons Marks 65 Years with a Clear Vision for Long-Term Growth

"This milestone year marks both a proud legacy and a clear path forward," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Our strength comes from staying true to our values – service excellence and genuine care – while growing intentionally and innovating with purpose. That balance is what will continue to guide Four Seasons for decades to come."

Founded in 1961 by Isadore Sharp with a single hotel in Toronto, Four Seasons has strategically evolved over six decades, building a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, residences, and journeys that are intrinsically connected to each destination while consistently delivering elevated, service-led experiences worldwide. Throughout its history, the company has remained committed to a single, unified brand, ensuring that every experience – whether guests stay, live, or travel with Four Seasons – is unmistakably its own.

"Personalized service, delivered with warmth and authenticity, is our most enduring advantage," adds Reynal. "Our deeply embedded culture has enabled Four Seasons to expand, evolve, and inspire guests across generations. As we look ahead, we remain focused on growing with intention, protecting what makes Four Seasons special, while continuing to introduce exceptional products and experiences that elevate the moments we create for our employees, guests, residents, and partners."

Privately held by majority shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C., along with Kingdom Holding Company and Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp, through Triples Holdings Limited, Four Seasons is supported by dedicated shareholders aligned around strategic growth and long-term investment stability. Reynal continues: "Our shareholders provide the steady stewardship that enables the company to think and act for the future. Our hotel owners are essential partners in bringing the Four Seasons experience to life worldwide. Together, these relationships strengthen the brand and inspire us to grow with purpose and care."

Strategic Expansion Across Key Markets

Four Seasons now operates 135 hotels and resorts and 61 residences in 47 countries around the globe. The company's next chapter is defined by strategic expansion, focusing on the destinations where Four Seasons will elevate the local luxury offering and contribute to long-term market development.

In the year ahead, Four Seasons will open an exceptional mix of hotels and resorts – some set within the walls of landmark heritage properties and other brand-new experiences that are built to reflect the beauty of their surroundings. Recent and upcoming openings include:

With approximately 60 additional projects at various stages of development, the company has recently unveiled more details on its exceptional pipeline – including those that introduce Four Seasons to some of the world's most iconic cities for the first time. In Germany, Four Seasons will return to Berlin after 20 years, with the reimagination of a storied hotel into an entirely new luxury experience.

Four Seasons will continue to expand its portfolio in the years ahead with its return to Brazil with a new luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro at Leblon Beach. The company will also enter new US destinations such as Charleston, and expand its Mountain Collection with projects in Telluride and Deer Valley. Growth will also continue across the Middle East with a mix of dynamic hotel, resort and residential projects.

Innovating Experiential Travel

Four Seasons is redefining experiential travel through its growing portfolio of immersive journeys:

Four Seasons Yachts will introduce a new, elevated expression of the brand at sea with Four Seasons I setting sail in 2026. The Yacht's inaugural voyages will span iconic destinations and exclusive ports across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Adriatic, marking a bold new chapter for Four Seasons and continuing its legacy of innovation and service excellence.

will introduce a new, elevated expression of the brand at sea with setting sail in 2026. The Yacht's inaugural voyages will span iconic destinations and exclusive ports across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Adriatic, marking a bold new chapter for Four Seasons and continuing its legacy of innovation and service excellence. The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to add new itineraries and destinations to its roster of around the world and regional journeys. Beloved amongst guests for more than 10 years, the Private Jet experience continues to achieve exceptional guest satisfaction and foster a deeply loyal community of returning guests, driving some of the highest repeat rates in the industry.

continues to add new itineraries and destinations to its roster of around the world and regional journeys. Beloved amongst guests for more than 10 years, the Private Jet experience continues to achieve exceptional guest satisfaction and foster a deeply loyal community of returning guests, driving some of the highest repeat rates in the industry. New multi-property itineraries offer highly curated, locally guided journeys designed to create deeper, more authentic connections to each destination. Launching in Bali, Spain and Mexico, the collections will expand in the years ahead as Four Seasons continues to grow its portfolio in key markets.

Elevating Residential and Lifestyle Offerings

Four Seasons continues to lead the branded residential sector with a portfolio that blends the comfort of home with intuitive care, exceptional design, and personalized service. The company now manages 61 residential properties in 20 countries, and 65% of its development pipeline includes a residential component. Each project is crafted in collaboration with leading architects and designers, offering distinctive residences complemented by curated amenities and tailored experiences. With expert property management and dedicated teams, Four Seasons Private Residences deliver an elevated lifestyle where every detail reflects the brand's hallmark of quality and personalization.

Recent and upcoming residential openings include those in Istanbul, Bahrain Bay, Puerto Rico, Mumbai, and expansion in Orlando, along with Naples Beach Club, Shura Island and AMAALA in Saudi Arabia, Cartagena, and a collection of penthouses in Gstaad. The company is also expanding its portfolio of standalone Private Residences, delivering Four Seasons care outside of a hotel or resort. Upcoming standalone residences include Washington, DC, Dubai International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach, Las Vegas, and Coconut Grove in Miami.

