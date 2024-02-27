Now Accepting Reservations: Newest Four Seasons Resort in Mexico Will Welcome Guests to Cabo's Famous Golden Corridor Beginning May 1, 2024

Tucked into a Riviera-style village, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol embodies the essence of Mexican charm while embracing the glamour of modern luxury

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is open for reservations and will begin welcoming guests as of May 1, 2024. Ideally located on the stunning southern coast of the Baja in the heart of the Los Cabos Golden Corridor, the luxury resort community of Cabo Del Sol is home to a vibrant, Riviera-style village that includes the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences.

"As we expand our portfolio in the most sought-after vacation destinations around the world, Cabo San Lucas has long been on our list, and we are thrilled to be opening a brand new Four Seasons experience that beautifully complements our existing resort on the more remote East Cape of Los Cabos," says Antoine Chahwan, President, Hotel Operations - Americas. "With this project, guests will enjoy all that this thriving scene has to offer, paired with Four Seasons hospitality and heart that they have come to love in Mexico and beyond."

Designed to welcome guests with the warm embrace of a long-awaited homecoming, the modern hacienda is inspired by Pueblos Mágicos - Mexican towns known for their enchanting qualities – in bringing together local craftsmanship, art, music and food. The Resort offers 96 expansive guest rooms, casitas, suites, and villas plus 61 residences, villas, and estates ranging from 79 square metres (847 square feet) to 590 square metres (6374 square feet) – all with sparkling views of the Sea of Cortez, where whales visit annually November to April. With clean lines and open, airy spaces, the architecture and design seamlessly blend traditional Mexican influences with contemporary luxury. All accommodations feature retractable glass doors that bring the outdoors in, as well as private terraces. Many suites also include private plunge pools and outdoor showers.

Just 30 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) and 15 minutes from Cabo San Lucas International Airport (CSL), Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is mere minutes away from Cabo's famous shopping, dining, nightlife and sightseeing.

On property, guests will enjoy a swimmable beach ideal for snorkelling and water activities, three pools, three restaurant and five bar options, the on-site El Taller Artisan Art Studio, the full-service Tierra Mar Spa with fitness centre designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, Baja 360° Adventure centre, Papalote Kids For All Seasons, locally-driven retail experiences, a clubhouse-style wedding and event facility, and access to the award-winning Cabo Del Sol golf course.

The Modern Hacienda Lifestyle

The heartbeat of the property, La Casona, is a lively gathering place that welcomes guests and visitors alike. Anchored by a large fireplace, local artwork and sweeping ocean views, guests are greeted into the living room of La Casona in lieu of the conventional lobby experience. Traditional front desks are replaced with oversized sofas and employees forgo uniforms in exchange for chic employee fashion by Mexico City-based designer Kris Goyri.

It is here that comfort and connection build the foundation for La Buena Vida – the good life - where vibrant colours, rhythmic music, artistic expressions, and exquisite flavours converge to create an unforgettable Mexican experience.

At La Casona Bar, mixology goes modern, with inventive takes on the classics and curated tequila tastings. Epic cocktail and dining culture continues throughout the Resort's three restaurants and five lounges. Palmerio is a love letter from the Mediterranean to the Baja Riviera, with French and Italian-inspired menus from an open-air kitchen. Coraluz is a barefoot beach club, while Cayao, by global pioneer of contemporary Latin cuisine Richard Sandoval, is a temple of Peruvian Nikkei cuisine, including "suviche" – a fusion of Latin American ceviche and Japanese sushi traditions, with a full bar pouring a wide range of pisco, tequila and mezcal.

The new Four Seasons will also feature Sora, an oceanfront rooftop lounge and the ultimate place to see and be seen for sunset cocktails.

"The Golden Corridor of Los Cabos is one of the most incredible luxury resort destinations in the entire world," says Richard Raab, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol. "From our stunning location and best-in-class accommodations to our immersive design, culturally-inspired programming, and epicurean adventures – all under the thoughtful care of our unrivalled Four Seasons team - Cabo Del Sol brings an entirely singular experience to the destination with our modern approach to a traditional hacienda-style resort."

Be among the first to experience the all-new Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Luas at Cabo Del Sol: Four Seasons is currently confirming arrivals starting May 1, 2024. For reservations, call 1 800-332-3442, email [email protected] or book online.

Coming Soon: Four Seasons Private Retreats

Selected villa accommodations at Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas will soon be added to the renowned Four Seasons Private Retreats collection, offering residential-style living in multi-bedroom homes complete with indoor/outdoor living areas, fully equipped kitchens and private pools. Ideal for families or friends travelling together as well as extended work/play stays, guests of Private Retreats enjoy the services of a dedicated Villa Host who can arrange myriad customized experiences including in-villa spa treatments or a private dinner with wine pairings freshly prepared in the ensuite kitchen.

Four Seasons in Mexico

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is the company's second resort on the Baja Peninsula, joining sister property Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas on the secluded East Cape. Four Seasons also recently opened Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, located within a 3,000-acre (1,200 hectare) nature reserve on the Pacific Coast, and, adjacent to longstanding favourite Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, a new adults-only tented camp at Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort. The company is also located in the capital on historic Paseo de la Reforma avenue at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City.

