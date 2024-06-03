Now Accepting Reservations: The Beautifully Restored and Enhanced Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor Opens This Summer

Set amid 40 hectares (100 acres) of seaside woodlands on a crystalline shore at the heart of a vast private estate that also includes a working vineyard, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is a world away, and yet easily connected to surrounding sites and myriad recreational pursuits. Blending poetic charm with heartfelt service, it's the embodiment of luxury hospitality and European sophistication.

"Every so often we have the opportunity to revive a legendary hotel and bring it into the future as a Four Seasons experience, as we have done with the Grand-Hôtel du Cap Ferrat in the south of France, the San Domenico Palace in Sicily, and the Astir Palace Hotel in Athens," notes Adrian Messerli, President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa, of the company's growing portfolio of historically significant properties around the Mediterranean and beyond.

"What makes the rebirth of the Hotel Formentor even more exciting is that it marks our expansion in Spain, building on the success of our hotel in Madrid and giving luxury travellers an exceptional opportunity to discover another beloved Spanish destination with Four Seasons. With Estreya leading our dedicated team, guests can anticipate a soulful experience like none other beginning later this year," Messerli adds.

The Resort experience begins from the moment of arrival from any of 160 destinations that fly direct to Palma de Mallorca Airport. Car rentals can be arranged for the scenic one-hour drive to the peninsula of Formentor, although General Manager Estreya Gosalbez suggests a way to make a truly grand entrance: "Our limousine service will pick your party up at the airport and take you to Puerto Pollença. There, you'll transfer to a boat and sail across clear waters surrounded by green forests, sheer cliffs and inviting beaches on the way to our private dock, arriving as the glitterati once did before there were roads to the peninsula. We can also arrange for a tender to pick you up from your private yacht anchored nearby."

Building Within the Historic Footprint While Restoring the Native Landscape

Led by Elena Dueñas, architect at Estudio Lamela and project director, priorities have included enhancing aesthetics, energy efficiency, thermal and acoustic insulation, and the restoration of the original facade, all while adapting to new spatial arrangements. International engineering firm ARUP has been integral in working to achieve the first LEED Gold environmental certification in the Balearic Islands.

Key among upgrades to the property, which originally opened as the Hotel Formentor in 1929, was the addition of modern technologies throughout while adhering strictly to Four Seasons sustainability standards. In the surrounding landscape, native plantings of fragrant flowers are now growing among towering pine groves, allowing for walking paths, exotic garden settings for weddings and other events, and quiet spaces for solitary reflection.

The Resort Experience

All 110 guest rooms and suites have terraces facing the sea, and some also offer private plunge pools. The décor is bright and airy with natural materials throughout, evoking a seaside glamour that is both nostalgic and very modern.

Menus at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca will dance with the seasons across a variety of dining concepts, including Mel, offering a farm-fresh menu of Mediterranean favourites from breakfast to late night. Quiosc, a casual open kitchen and terrace is shaded by pines and cooled by sea breezes by one of the pools. Opening onto a terrace at the heart of the hotel is Cercle – the Catalan word for circle, which also happens to be the shape of the bar – a gathering place for sharing stories over exquisite wines and inventive cocktails.

On the golden sand beach, where guests will lounge on plush sunbeds enjoying the services and attentions of Four Seasons staff, a pop-up beach bar, Xiringuito, will offer refreshing drinks and light fare, with a new beach restaurant and bar opening next year. Also coming soon will be Shima, a Nikkei-style restaurant that will add to the cosmopolitan ambiance of the Resort.

Wellness experiences include several pools, a tennis court, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, outdoor yoga spaces and numerous paths and hiking trails throughout the estate and surrounding peninsula. A pop-up spa will offer treatments incorporating indigenous botanicals, while a new, full-service spa is expected to open next year.

Numerous adventures on and under water are also just off the beach, from snorkelling and other non-motorized watersports to exploring the island's magical caves and remote beaches by boat.

Families will love the fully supervised, complimentary Kids For All Seasons program, where younger guests can enjoy games, treasure hunts, beach activities and playing with other children. A dedicated teen centre will be added next year.

Exploring the Peninsula

The peninsula has always been popular thanks to sites such as the historic Cap de Formentor lighthouse, known as the "meeting point of winds" and the charming towns of Pollença and Alcudia, plus a network of hiking and cycling trails that wind through fragrant pine groves, rugged cliffs with panoramic vistas and down to secret beaches. Borrow one of the Resort's bicycles, pack a picnic lunch and don't forget the binoculars to spot the many birds who call the islands home. Or, take a stroll down the crescent bay from the Resort's secluded beachfront to the popular Platja de Formentor with its casual eateries and holiday vibe.

Be among the first to experience the next chapter in the history of this Mediterranean Grande Dame: In celebration of its opening later this year, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is offering 15 percent savings on the room rate when staying two nights or more through the end of the season, as well as additional offers. Reservations can be made by calling +00 800 6488-6488, or booking online.

Wedding couples and event planners looking ahead to 2025 will be able to choose from an all-new ballroom accommodating as many as 200 guests, plus two smaller function rooms, several outdoor garden terraces, and the opportunity to book out Shima restaurant as well. As always at Four Seasons, expert event planners and creative caterers attend to all the details so that hosts and their guests can enjoy every moment. To begin planning a memorable event at Four Seasons, contact [email protected].

For more images, please see here.

Four Seasons in Spain

Encompassing seven carefully restored historic buildings in the heart of the capital, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid has received international accolades since opening in 2020, including being ranked #24 in the inaugural World's 50 Best Hotels list last year. With an easy one-hour flight connecting Madrid and Mallorca, a two-destination Spanish vacation with Four Seasons offers the best of two worlds. Contact either hotel or Four Seasons Worldwide Reservations at +00 800 6488-6488 to customize a trip to one, the other, or both.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 130 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience , and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com . For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts