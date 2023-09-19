Now Available - Gestalt Announces AI for Mitotic Counting

News provided by

Gestalt Diagnostics

19 Sep, 2023, 16:01 ET

Algorithm for Use on Eight Types of Cancer Trained on Seven Scanner Models

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is proud to announce our latest release – an AI algorithm for use on one of the broadest trained environments for commercial or research use. The Mitotic Counting algorithm was trained on over 100,000 individual mitosis and across seven scanner models. The algorithm boasts an F1-Score of 0.74, which is tantamount to the best state-of-the-art methods.

This algorithm is available today in the Gestalt AI Studio™ and for use on - Cutaneous mast cell tumor, breast cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, melanoma, neuroendocrine, colon cancer, and bladder carcinoma. It has been trained on various models of Hamamatsu, Leica, 3D Histech and Aperio scanners.

The defining factor for the broad applicability of deep learning models is their capability to generalize to unseen scanners and tissue types; a comprehensive dataset is essential to achieving this goal. The data set we employed covers seven tissue types spanning eight tumors and is digitized with seven scanners. 

Lisa-Jean Clifford, Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, asks: "What does this mean for our customers? Confidence. Gestalt is focused on providing solutions that provide a foundation of confidence in use as this industry continues to evolve, innovate, and incorporate products that are meant to enhance a pathologist's or scientist's daily life." 

"We are extremely proud of the comprehensive approach we take to AI development as an organization. Our position is to not only look at development and training with a small subset of images or on one or two scanners, that would not prove as effective or accurate as we feel our customers and the industry require. Therefore, we train on tens of thousands images, tumors cells, or in this case, mitosis and multiple scanner models across several scanner vendors to ensure the most accurate, clinically usable options for our customers," says Brian Napora, Gestalt VP, AI Solutions.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.
Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Our platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter. Research Use Only (RUO) unless following CAP guidelines for LDT.

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics

Also from this source

Inc. 5000 Named Gestalt No 3835 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Gestalt Takes First Place in Two Separate International AI Algorithm Challenges

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.