Now Available! ACA Reporting with the New 2025 ez1095 Software

Get ready for ACA filing Season: ez1095 2025 Is Here for effortless ACA compliance

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has officially released 2025 ez1095 ACA software , readying businesses and tax professionals to streamline Affordable Care Act (ACA) form filing for the upcoming tax season. The newest update simplifies the process of preparing, printing, and e-filing 1095 and 1094 forms in-house. This will help users stay compliant with current IRS regulations while saving valuable time during the busiest part of the year.

"New 2025 ACA 1095 software now available and includes enhanced add-on e-file services for 2026," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Get ready for the upcoming tax season with two ways to e-file ACA forms with ez1095. Learn more about the options: Self-Filing versus using the ez1095 In-App E-File Service .

Customers that are required to e-file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com prior to purchasing with no obligation. See details and download here. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

How do clients decide if self-filing or the Efile service by Halfpricesoft.com to file ACA forms is the best solution for the company? See here for details https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/ez1095-self-efile-vs-in-app-service.asp

Self-filing ACA forms to the IRS directly by yourself with your own IRS account and TCC.

Requirements: Client must have an IRS account and a valid Transmitter Control Code (TCC).

Process: Client will use the ez1095 software to generate the required XML files, and then manually upload these files to the IRS website's ACA Information Returns (AIR) Production System using your own account .

First-time filers need to apply for a TCC, which can be a time-consuming process involving an application and testing with the IRS. You are also responsible for tracking the submission status and interpreting any IRS error reports independently.

ez1095 Add-On E-File Service

Requirements: No TCC or IRS account is required on the client's part.

Process: Client enters or imports data into the ez1095 software, and then submits the forms to Halfpricesoft.com directly within the application. Our team then handles the actual submission to the IRS using our TCC.

It eliminates the weeks-long process of obtaining IRS authorization. The in-app submission is fast and easy, with ez1095 monitoring the submission status and providing detailed error reports if issues arise.

Clients can estimate or purchase this efile 1095 service fee prior to purchase here.

View all features included in ez1095 with one click here

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation for the print and mail version. It is $495.00 for single efile IRS version. The cost is $695.00 for the IRS **and ** State efile version. Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading competitor of US business software, which includes a plethora of online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades and assists SMB's and Accountants in simplifying payroll processing and streamlining business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com