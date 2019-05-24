Now Available: Free Online Electrical Continuing Education

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh NC-Based business - ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com, in another move to consolidate their position as the nation's leading low-cost provider of electrical-based continuing education for license renewal, has made the rare move to provide all of their online electrical continuing education for free this year.

Instructor Don Hursey was Senior Electrical Inspector for 33+ years and is higly requested. Seminar 1 topics covered are working & dedicated equipment spaces, room ratings, entry/exit requirements, panic hardware, panelboard retrofit kits, and more. Seminar 2, topics discussed include MOE illumination, unit equipment, circuit arrangement, switching, power limited circuits, limited energy wiring methods, circuit separation, POE, and more. Unlock 8 hours of free online content that can be used to further extend your license renewal by an entire year!

"With the rise in the requirements being placed on tradesmen in North Carolina especially contractors this year with Senate Bill SB 55 (HB 162) looking like it's about to pass, we want to offer a way to reduce the license renewal costs that electricians, contractors, inspectors and other tradesmen are facing each year." ~ Mike Miller SVP of Operations

How does it work? ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com is holding classes monthly and for every 4 hours (half day) that a person attends they receive an equal amount of online electrical continuing education training for free. So, if a tradesman attends a half day event, they receive a full day's credit after they complete their free online portion. If a tradesman wants to stay for a whole day event, 8 hours of classroom credit will be granted to them the same day as well as unlocking another 8 hours of free online content that can be used to further extend their license renewal by an entire year. Classroom credits are reported-same day by time you arrive home they will be in the NCBEEC's hands guaranteed. Event Dates Are: June 11th, July 9th, August 13th, September 10th, October 15th, November 12th, and December 10th all in Raleigh with more being scheduled in the surrounding areas.

"The savings per tradesman will range from $200 to $500. So, we expect there to be a lot of participation in this program." ~ Mike Miller

This isn't the first time that ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com has given their online courses away for free. In 2017 after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas the business gave away free online continuing education for the entire state for the remainder of the year.

"What can I say? We care about our trades people, ya know?" ~ Mike Miller

This program is for North Carolina licensees and is Officially Approved by the North Carolina State Board of Examiners (NCBEEC) and by the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) for License Renewal. Contractor board approval is pending at time of release.

More Event Information:

Custom Class for 2019 with Don Hursey

Free Prizes, Give-Aways, & SWAG (At Every ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com Event)

A Modern & Very Up-To-Date Course

2 Parts: 4-Hr Morning / 4-Hr Afternoon

Donuts and Coffee in the AM

Cookies and Sodas in PM

EVENT DATES: June 11th , July 9th , August 13th , September 10th , October 15th , November 12th , and December 10th

Seats Are Limited. Register Early.

Phone: Call ‪(855) 564-2387

About: ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com is a nationally approved classroom and online electrical license renewal / electrical continuing education provider dedicated to all trades people. They Are Officially Approved by the North Carolina State Board of Examiners (NCBEEC) and by the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) to offer North Carolina Electrical Continuing Education Courses for NC electricians' license renewal and their instructors have been teaching classroom electrical continuing education for more than 15 years. Also, many of their courses are approved and are reciprocal with other states, some for free. Website: http://www.ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com

Media Contact:

Mike Miller

ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com

(855) LOG-CEUS

215285@email4pr.com

SOURCE ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com

Related Links

http://www.ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com

