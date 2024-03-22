Now Available! Gestalt Announces PathFlow's AI Algorithm Evaluator

Revolutionizing Algorithm Assessment in Digital Pathology

SPOKANE, Wash., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of (AI)-driven digital pathology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its leading-edge AI Algorithm Evaluator. This groundbreaking, patent-pending tool empowers pathologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to assess and compare the performance of AI algorithms with unprecedented precision directly within our award-winning PathFlow® solution. This new feature will be demonstrated during the USCAP 2024 conference in Baltimore this week.

Key Features of PathFlow's AI Algorithm Evaluator:

Side-by-Side Evaluation: The AI Algorithm Evaluator allows users to compare the results of similar algorithms simultaneously. This side-by-side assessment provides valuable insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and overall performance.

Customizable Scoring Parameters: PathFlow recognizes that different use cases demand varying evaluation criteria. With this innovative new functionality, users can customize scoring parameters to align with their specific requirements. Whether it's accuracy, speed, or other relevant factors, the AI Algorithm Evaluator adapts to your needs.

Historical Score Tracking: Keeping track of algorithm performance over time is essential for continuous improvement. PathFlow's solution enables users to monitor historical scores, identify trends, and make informed decisions based on long-term data.

Transparent Audit Trail: In an era where AI algorithms play a crucial role in clinical decision-making, transparency is paramount. The AI Algorithm Evaluator provides a digital audit trail, documenting the basis on which algorithms are selected. This transparency enhances trust and accountability.

"With the advancement of AI based Image Analysis in Digital Pathology, PathFlow's AI Algorithm Evaluator offers the modern Pathologist a neutral, unbiased environment to observe, review, score and record performance of algorithms with the goal of identifying the algorithm best suited for the specific clinical/research use-case for their organization," says Roopam Kakoti, VP, Development at Gestalt.

Join us at USCAP, March 23-28, at booth #554 to see how our efforts in clinical, education, and research initiatives are setting new standards in digital solutions.

About Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

