Now Available: Hisense PX2-PRO TriChroma™ Laser Cinema and PL1 4K Smart Laser Cinema

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, shares the availability of the 2023 Laser Cinema lineup, including the PX2-PRO TriChroma triple-laser Laser Projector and PL1 4K Smart Laser Cinema, featuring Hisense's X-Fusion™ Laser Light Source for precis, sharp images. This year, Hisense's Laser Cinema category delivers even better performance and quality while providing more flexibility at an exceptional value.

PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema: Versatile, High-End Home Theater

Combining cutting-edge technology and features, the PX2-PRO delivers an immersive and true-to-life picture, creating an unparalleled cinematic experience in the comfort of one's own home. Boasting an impressive peak brightness of 2400 ANSI lumens, the PX2-PRO showcases vibrant colors and deep blacks, using Hisense's award-winning TriChroma™ Laser Light Engine. With full coverage of the BT.2020 color space, this UST projector ensures a rich and realistic color palette that brings every scene to life.

Its powered focus lens guarantees a razor-sharp 4K image, with the ability to range from 90 to 130-inches, making it ideal for any home cinema setup. Equipped with a built-in 30W Dolby Atmos® sound system, the PX2-PRO delivers powerful audio that complements its stunning visuals. Enjoy clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows without the need for additional audio equipment.

The PX2-PRO simplifies streaming your favorite content with Google TV, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free entertainment experience. Premium features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode open up limitless entertainment possibilities, catering to all your movie preferences. The PX2-PRO elevates the home cinema experience to a new level, making it the ultimate choice for movie enthusiasts and entertainment lovers.

The PX2-PRO is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Samsclub.com, BJs.com, and Projectorscreen.com for $3,499.99.

PL1 4K Smart Laser Cinema: The Gateway to Home Theater

The PL1 Laser Cinema brings the immersive world of UST technology within reach, making it the ultimate home entertainment solution. Packed with premium features and cutting-edge technology, the PL1 Smart Laser Cinema transforms the viewing experience.

The PL1 uses Hisense's X-Fusion™ Laser Light Source, which ensures sharper images and more natural colors, elevating the viewing experience to new heights. With an adjustable projection size ranging from 80" to 120" with a powered digital lens focus system, the PL1 easily fits into the wall space of a large-screen TV, delivering a clear and sharp picture. And with Google TV streaming all your content is simple and seamless.

The PL1 also features a bright, sharp picture, reaching 2200 ANSI lumens of peak brightness that puts you right inside the action. PL1's 4K Ultra HD brings over 8 million pixels to create incredible clarity across its versatile projection options. Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, PL1 delivers an immersive cinema experience with unmatched versatility.

The PL1 is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Samsclub.com, BJs.com, and ProjectorScreen.com for $2,799.99.

For more information on the PX2-PRO and PL1, visit www.hisense-usa.com .

About Hisense USA

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation delivers reliable performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers - all at an incredible value. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense's focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand's rapid industry growth and created a reputation for award-winning and highly recommended products. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments and is proud to control both the quality of its products and the quality of customers' experiences. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

