Now Available: Hisense PX2-PRO TriChroma™ Laser Cinema and PL1 4K Smart Laser Cinema

News provided by

Hisense

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, shares the availability of the 2023 Laser Cinema lineup, including the PX2-PRO TriChroma triple-laser Laser Projector and PL1 4K Smart Laser Cinema, featuring Hisense's X-Fusion™ Laser Light Source for precis, sharp images. This year, Hisense's Laser Cinema category delivers even better performance and quality while providing more flexibility at an exceptional value.

PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema: Versatile, High-End Home Theater
Combining cutting-edge technology and features, the PX2-PRO delivers an immersive and true-to-life picture, creating an unparalleled cinematic experience in the comfort of one's own home. Boasting an impressive peak brightness of 2400 ANSI lumens, the PX2-PRO showcases vibrant colors and deep blacks, using Hisense's award-winning TriChroma™ Laser Light Engine. With full coverage of the BT.2020 color space, this UST projector ensures a rich and realistic color palette that brings every scene to life.

Its powered focus lens guarantees a razor-sharp 4K image, with the ability to range from 90 to 130-inches, making it ideal for any home cinema setup. Equipped with a built-in 30W Dolby Atmos® sound system, the PX2-PRO delivers powerful audio that complements its stunning visuals. Enjoy clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows without the need for additional audio equipment.

The PX2-PRO simplifies streaming your favorite content with Google TV, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free entertainment experience. Premium features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode open up limitless entertainment possibilities, catering to all your movie preferences. The PX2-PRO elevates the home cinema experience to a new level, making it the ultimate choice for movie enthusiasts and entertainment lovers.

The PX2-PRO is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Samsclub.com, BJs.com, and Projectorscreen.com for $3,499.99.

PL1 4K Smart Laser Cinema: The Gateway to Home Theater
The PL1 Laser Cinema brings the immersive world of UST technology within reach, making it the ultimate home entertainment solution. Packed with premium features and cutting-edge technology, the PL1 Smart Laser Cinema transforms the viewing experience.

The PL1 uses Hisense's X-Fusion™ Laser Light Source, which ensures sharper images and more natural colors, elevating the viewing experience to new heights. With an adjustable projection size ranging from 80" to 120" with a powered digital lens focus system, the PL1 easily fits into the wall space of a large-screen TV, delivering a clear and sharp picture. And with Google TV streaming all your content is simple and seamless.

The PL1 also features a bright, sharp picture, reaching 2200 ANSI lumens of peak brightness that puts you right inside the action. PL1's 4K Ultra HD brings over 8 million pixels to create incredible clarity across its versatile projection options. Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, PL1 delivers an immersive cinema experience with unmatched versatility.

The PL1 is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Samsclub.com, BJs.com, and ProjectorScreen.com for $2,799.99.

For more information on the PX2-PRO and PL1, visit www.hisense-usa.com.

About Hisense USA

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation delivers reliable performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers - all at an incredible value. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense's focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand's rapid industry growth and created a reputation for award-winning and highly recommended products. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments and is proud to control both the quality of its products and the quality of customers' experiences. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

SOURCE Hisense

Also from this source

HISENSE USA AND NBA ENTICE FANS TO "UPGRADE" THIS BASKETBALL SEASON

HISENSE USA AND NBA ENTICE FANS TO "UPGRADE" THIS BASKETBALL SEASON

Hisense, a global leader in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries, further solidifies its position as the Official TV and Home...

Now Available: Hisense L9H TriChroma™ Laser TV and L5H 4K Smart Laser TV, the Ultimate Big-Screen Packages for Any Room

Hisense, the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, announces the availability of the newest products in its 2023 Laser TV lineup: the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.