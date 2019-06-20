Now Available: Latest Version of Casio's Point-of-Sale Software

DOVER, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announced today the latest version of CHAPP, Casio's Hospitality Application point-of-sale (POS) software, is now available. Geared for the table and quick service industries, CHAPP version 5.0.1 is available in the U.S. and Canada and now offers enhanced Casio Mobile Order (CMO) features including "Pay at the Table". The software is designed to operate on Casio's Android™-based V-R7000 and V-R200 when using the PAX A920 payment terminal.

"At Casio, we are constantly evolving our products to adapt and address current customer needs," said Glenn Deal, Sales Development Manager of Casio's Systems Products Division. "The new Pay at the Table feature is proof of our commitment to delivering innovative software and continuous growth solutions to ensure we maintain our position as a leader in the industry."

CHAPP Version 5.0.1

The latest version of Casio's CHAPP software offers a variety of features and interfaces that enable cashiers to work with ease. Features include graphical table maps, graphical split check screens, ease of adding checks together, ability to assign names on bar tabs to easily identify clientele, up to three (3) suggested tip percentages/amounts at the bottom of customer guest checks, auto gratuity calculation based on table cover count and more! The updated software incorporates set key and menus with everyday customer-facing processes. Like the original software, the companion mobile app will run on any Android tablet using version 5.0 or higher.

Casio Mobile Order

Casio Mobile Order (or CMO) is the Company's mobile application which provides operators the ability to take orders from multiple locations on the floor within an establishment. The latest version of the app includes a pay at the table feature which is an enhancement of the order at the table feature. Using the PAX A920 – an all in one Android unit with a 7' touch display, wireless communications, EMV card slot, MSR, NFC reader and a built-in 58mm printer – users can immediately transfer information to the register in use, as well as route to various printers in the system.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of POS and electronic cash registers, please visit www.Casio4business.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

