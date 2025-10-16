Now Available: ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Deliver Game-Changing Handheld Performance

Designed in partnership with Xbox, these exceptional gaming handhelds offer incredible gen-on-gen performance gains, with a starting price at $599.

Available Now: The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are officially on shelves and ready to purchase starting today, October 16, 2025.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced the official availability of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, the latest handheld gaming devices developed in partnership with Xbox. Designed to unite the best of console and PC gaming in a single, highly ergonomic package, the ROG Xbox Ally series is now available for purchase through select retailers and online channels.

ROG Xbox Ally Family

The ROG Xbox Ally is equipped with the energy-efficient AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor, while the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X features the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor, enabling smooth performance in AAA titles with up to double the battery life of its predecessor.

Next-Gen Performance in the Palm of Your Hand

The ROG Xbox Ally X pushes handheld gaming further with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, offering up to 30% performance gains in titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Doom: The Dark Ages compared to the previous ROG Ally X. It also provides up to 2x the battery life when playing Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally (non-X model) brings a more accessible option to gamers, showing up to 20% performance improvements in Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded, and 110% more battery life versus the previous generation.

Both processors leverage Radeon's latest software suite, including AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR), Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), enabling smoother gameplay with up to 60% better frame rates.

Availability & Pricing

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are available now at an MSRP of $599.99 and $999.99, respectively. These handhelds combine the power of Xbox, the innovation of ROG, and the flexibility of Windows 11, creating a seamless gaming experience whether at home or on the go.

Each purchase also includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium, giving players access to 200+ games right out of the box.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are now available for purchase at our partner retailers below:

Specifications

ROG Xbox Ally X (2025)

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics and input Xbox-inspired ergonomics featuring impulse triggers ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 Extreme Processor Display 7" FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

FreeSync Premium

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O Ports 1 x USB4® Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode) 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack Battery 80Wh Dimensions 11.73" (W) x 4.78" (D) x 2" (H) in (290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm) Weight 25.22 ounces (715 grams) Package Contents ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger Stand

ROG Xbox Ally (2025)

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics and input Xbox-inspired ergonomics ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor Display 7" FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

FreeSync Premium

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 16GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Network and Communication WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 60Wh Dimensions 11.73" (W) x 4.78" (D) x 2" (H) in (290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm) Weight 23.63 ounces (670 grams) Package Contents ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand

(1) Tested in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle & Doom: The Dark Ages. Gameplay: 1080p, In-game default setting. Operating mode: Turbo, plugged in (AC) and on battery (DC).

(2) Tested in Hollow Knight: Silksong, 720p, FPS limit: 60, In-game graphics: low. Operating mode: Silent. The above comparison data is based on ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA, AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor & 80Wh battery) vs. ROG Ally X (RC72LA, AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor & 80Wh battery).

(3) Tested in Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded. Gameplay: 720p, FPS limit: 60, In-game default settings. Operating mode: Performance, plugged in (AC) and on battery (DC)

(4) Tested in Hollow Knight: Silksong (720p, FPS limit: 60, in-game graphics: Low; operating mode: Silent) and Forza Horizon 5 (720p, FPS limit: 60, in-game default settings; operating mode: Performance)The above comparison data is based on ROG Xbox Ally (RC73YA, AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A processor & 60Wh battery) vs. ROG Ally (RC71L, AMD Ryzen™ Z1 processor & 40Wh battery).

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com/us/

