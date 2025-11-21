Now Boarding to Belize City: Spirit Airlines Launches the Only Nonstop Service from Fort Lauderdale

Belize City (BZE) travelers to earn up to 1,500 Free Spirit® bonus points with promotion

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines is taking its high-value service to a new international destination with the airline officially taking off to Belize City (BZE) today. The carrier will operate the only nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) with three flights weekly on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. Spirit's addition of Belize City grows the airline's Fort Lauderdale service to 24 international destinations, which is the most served from FLL by any carrier.

"Belize is a beautiful and adventure-packed getaway for travelers looking to explore diverse natural landscapes, historical sites and world-class water excursions at an unmatched value," said Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Adding Belize City to our international route map is a great win for our Guests, and we thank the airport and the community for such a warm welcome to this one-of-a-kind destination."

Travelers can take advantage of easy, one-stop connections from 19 destinations across Spirit's network to Belize City. The airline's new service at BZE comes on the heels of its recent launch to Key West (EYW) and will be followed by new service to Grand Cayman (GCM) beginning on Dec. 4, 2025. All three new destinations offer convenient, nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale (FLL), the carrier's hometown airport and gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Spirit's new nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Belize City is a welcome addition that makes visiting Belize easier than ever for travelers across the U.S.," said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations for Belize. "As a unique blend of Central American and Caribbean influences, Belize offers vibrant cultural experiences, warm hospitality and only-here adventures that range from reef to rainforest. This inaugural flight represents another milestone in expanding our reach, and we look forward to welcoming Spirit's Guests to discover why our jewel continues to be one of the region's most captivating destinations."

Free Spirit Bonus Points Promotion

Free Spirit members can earn 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Belize City (BZE).* Travel must be booked by Nov. 29, 2025, and flown by Dec. 22, 2025. The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join and the fastest way to earn rewards and status. Plus, travelers who sign up for the loyalty program will receive 500 bonus points. To get a full overview of the Free Spirit program and benefits of Free Spirit status or to sign up for free, visit: spirit.com/free-spirit.

Spirit's Enhanced Guest Experience

Guests travelling to and from Belize City (BZE) can enjoy Spirit's three travel options, including premium selections, which offer an elevated travel experience at a great value and empower Guests to choose how they want to fly:

Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat ® , a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.





provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat , a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.





allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space. Value maximizes affordability and flexibility with the option for travelers to select only the extras they need. Seat selection, one carry-on bag, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. USA Today included Spirit in its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Frequent Flier Program and Best Airline Credit Card. Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*To qualify for the Belize City, Belize (BZE) Free Spirit® 1,500 (roundtrip) or 750 (one-way) bonus points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a revenue trip originating from/to Belize City, Belize (BZE), on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59 PM ET on Nov. 29, 2025, for travel between Nov. 21, 2025, and Dec. 22, 2025. Free Spirit® bonus points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Belize City, Belize (BZE) Free Spirit® bonus points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Points Pooling, Points + Cash, complimentary upgrades, and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit.com/freespirit.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

