Now Create a Business App with Your Facebook Page, Google My Business Page or YouTube Channel

Connect easily with the potential customers

Give customers step-by-step directions to the organization

Receive feedbacks from the customers

App Revisions/Updates in real time

Send push notifications, text messages, and emails

Establish their presence on both iOS and Android platforms

"Our aim is to provide SMBs with an easy-to-create app building platform, wherein they can easily make use of next-generation technologies and deliver enhanced user experience to their customers. These new features that we have introduced on our app builder allows business owners to easily convert their Facebook Page, Google My Business Page, or their YouTube Channel into an app for Android and iOS," says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO at Appy Pie. Further briefing about how these features can benefit business owners, he added, "With these new features, SMBs can now make way for their businesses into the hearts and pockets of customers, while improving their visibility among the local audience. Not just this, but with their own Facebook Page app, Google My Business Page app, and YouTube Channel app, entrepreneurs can also read and respond to the customers' reviews instantly."

With an aim to serve its customers at every stage of app development, Appy Pie provides chat, phone, and email support in a wide range of languages including English, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features, and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

