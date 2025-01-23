Now enrolling: CIA's master's in Culinary Therapeutics.

New Degree Program Approaches Evidence-Based Nutrition Science Through a Chef's Lens

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) has introduced a first-of-its-kind master's degree that applies culinary arts strategies to promoting health and well-being. The college's master's degree in Culinary Therapeutics is a two-year, 30-credit program that is delivered primarily online, with three short in-person residencies. The curriculum approaches evidence-based nutrition science through a chef's lens—with courses on nutrition and optimal diet theory and application, health and wellness systems integration, and therapeutic meal planning. From performance athletes to people living with chronic illnesses, older adults and developing children, the ever-increasing use of food as medicine is driving the need for skilled professionals with culinary clout. This program is ideal for anyone with culinary experience working in a wide variety of settings, including health/nutrition coaches, performance and private chefs, K-12, college and university, and hospital and senior living foodservice professionals, teaching kitchen educators, and corporate/R&D chefs. The college is now accepting applications for Fall 2025.

"Food is life is much more than a tagline to us," said CIA president Michiel Bakker. "Food is fuel for learning; food is strength for peak performance and endurance; food is nourishment for healing, resilience and longevity. Food is also a source of joy—something that often gets lost in clinical settings. This program helps address complex dietary needs from a chef's perspective, by setting culinary professionals up with an understanding, not just of science and clinical issues but of how to apply their skills and creativity to create deliciousness and drive meaningful change and better outcomes for the people they serve."

The CIA is no stranger to the food as medicine space. Nearly two decades ago, it established itself at the forefront of the then burgeoning movement, through initiatives like its annual Healthy Kitchens, Healthy Lives conference, presented jointly with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Department of Nutrition, and co-founding of the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative. Through those programs, the CIA helped educate thousands of healthcare professionals on the latest nutrition science; how to cook healthful, delicious meals on a budget; and how to help their patients adopt healthful habits, like mindfulness and movement. Since then, the CIA has expanded its professional training and development offerings to foodservice segments including K-12, college and university, the military, sports and entertainment, healthcare, and senior living. It has also cultivated international health and well-being educational initiatives through the Torribera Mediterranean Center, a collaboration focused on the Mediterranean dietary pattern, with the University of Barcelona and the Barcelona Culinary Hub.

"After years of research and curriculum development, we are excited to bring this program to life and look forward to seeing our graduates make an impact," said Jen Clarke, senior director of the CIA's School of Graduate Studies.

