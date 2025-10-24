Now Expanding: Taffer's Tavern Ushers in The Modern-Day Era of Old-World Taverns with Florida Debut in Orlando

Jon Taffer and Craveworthy Brands Expand Full-Service Pub Franchise Built for Operators Passionate About The Bar Business, Targeting Key U.S. Entertainment Hubs

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taffer's Tavern, the full-service pub franchise founded by award-winning hospitality expert, author and Bar Rescue television host and executive producer, Jon Taffer, continues its expansion with the opening of its first Orlando location – introducing a reimagined blueprint for the modern day, old-world tavern.

Jon Taffer and Craveworthy Brands Expand Full-Service Pub Franchise

Led by seasoned hospitality operator, Nilesh Patel, the new tavern sits along Orlando's International Drive, surrounded by major hotels, convention centers and attractions. Featuring a revamped menu, spirit-infused sauces and a craft cocktail program, it creates a destination for both locals and travelers while setting the tone for future Taffer's Tavern locations nationwide.

"Taffer's Tavern is more than a bar. It's a blueprint for the future of hospitality," said Taffer. "We've taken everything I've learned over decades in this business and turned it into a system that delivers incredible experiences and real results. Orlando is where that vision comes to life."

The Blueprint for a Modern Day, Old-World Tavern

Taffer's Tavern blends elevated comfort food, an immersive bar experience and operational efficiency into one scalable franchise model. Combining the charm of traditional pubs with modern operations, the concept minimizes back-of-house complexity while maximizing guest experience and business viability.

The Orlando location represents the Brand's next evolution, from its signature "fast-craft" cocktail program and spirit-forward dishes to its focus on creating authentic social energy at the bar. Each tavern brings together craftsmanship, community and connection, reimagining what a neighborhood gathering place can be.

Franchise Growth in Booming Entertainment Hubs

With thriving locations in Atlanta and Orlando, Taffer's Tavern is strategically targeting dynamic lifestyle and entertainment markets, such as Austin, Baltimore, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York City, Philadelphia and Portland, for franchise expansion.

The franchise program is designed for experienced operators seeking a streamlined path to bar ownership in a high-margin segment. Backed by Craveworthy's shared services platform and people-first approach, franchise partners gain access to full-stack support, from real estate and training to operations and marketing, empowering entrepreneurs to scale with confidence.

This growth follows the joint venture between Taffer's Tavern and Craveworthy, uniting Taffer's decades of hospitality expertise with the Company's track record of building scalable, multi-concept restaurant systems. Together, the partnership has positioned Taffer's Tavern as one of the first pub franchises redefining full-service dining through efficient systems, exceptional guest experiences and culinary innovation.

According to IBISWorld, the U.S. bar and tavern industry exceeded $39 billion in 2025 and continues to grow as consumers seek experience-driven dining concepts that balance social connection with quality food and drink – a space where Taffer's Tavern continues to lead.

"At Craveworthy, we believe operational excellence begins with a hospitality-first mindset," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy. "Jon has built a concept where every detail, from the bar design to the back-of-house systems, serves the guest experience first. Together, we're creating more than a scalable franchise model in the space; we're setting a new standard for how an efficient bar should feel and look."

To learn more about Taffer's Tavern, please visit www.tafferstavern.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Taffer's Tavern, visit https://tafferstavernfranchising.com. To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT TAFFER'S TAVERN

Jon Taffer, "Bar Rescue" star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern. Taffer's Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails and delicious bar food. Powered by a streamlined operating model, Taffer's Tavern delivers consistency and efficiency without compromising on flavor, with partners including Shift4, Middleby Corporation, and Krowne. In 2025, Jon partnered with multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, to scale Taffer's Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020 and Orlando in 2025. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com/ .

ABOUT JON TAFFER

Jon Taffer is America's beverage, dining & hospitality authority with nearly 40 years of experience as an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur, and thought leader. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network's "Bar Rescue", a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Taffer as he saves failing bars from looming closure, helping Americans drink better, dine better, and love hospitality again. His latest endeavor is Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon, a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee inspired by his years of cocktail and culinary creations. In 2025, Taffer partnered with multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, to scale his innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020 and Orlando in 2025. Taffer's Tavern is designed for modern diners who are seeking elevated tavern foods, signature crafted cocktails, and memorable hospitality experiences. Concurrently, Taffer runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave's Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Taffer is a best-selling author having written three books: "Raise the Bar," "Don't Bulls*t Yourself," and his newest book "The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want." For more information, visit www.JonTaffer.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Taffer's Tavern by "Bar Rescue's" Jon Taffer, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands