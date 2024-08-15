NOW® Introduces Unique Omega-3 Gummy Chews and Gaming Performance Supplement, Among Other New Innovations

Family-Owned Wellness Brand Continues to Deliver Affordable, High-Quality Nutrition for All

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW®, a family-owned brand that has been empowering the healthy living community for more than 55 years, makes significant and unique additions to its vast wellness portfolio with the launch of its Omega-3 Gummy Chews supplement and E-Sport Reaction gaming performance supplement, which are available online and at select natural retailers nationwide.

NOW® Omega-3 Gummy Chews NOW® Sports E-Sport Reaction

NOW's sugar-free Omega-3 Gummy Chews ($19.99/36 count) are a unique delivery format with each great-tasting, high dose, single gummy chew offering 750 mg of fish oil, a full daily dosage, with an advanced delivery system that mimics the natural nutrient delivery in foods to optimize the bioavailability of EPA and DHA. More than 80% of Americans do not get enough EPA & DHA Omega-3 fats from foods, so these Omega-3 Gummy Chews are a convenient and effective way to help fill that gap (Murphy RA, et al. BMJ Open. 2021.11). Plus, they're exhaustively tested to meet NOW's rigorous requirements for purity, potency and contaminants to ensure what's on the label is exactly what's in the product.

"We know people have so many choices when it comes to their health and wellness, and it's imperative to our mission that we offer affordable and accessible solutions they can trust," said Jim Emme, NOW® CEO. "We're proud of our latest innovations that demonstrate our commitment to bringing quality products to market that meet the needs of any health-seeking consumer."

NOW® Sports E-Sport Reaction ($35.99/1 lb.) is an advanced gaming performance supplement formulated with clinically validated ingredients to help keep gamers sharp and ready to level up.* Available in a delicious chocolate milkshake-flavored powder and engineered for marathon gaming sessions, each one-level scoop (5 grams) enhances focus and performance by delivering up to five hours of sustained, crash-free energy and heightened alertness, as well as shielding eyes from high-energy blue light and locking in moisture.*Like all NOW® Sports products, E-Sport Reaction contains no artificial colors or sweeteners.

Other exciting innovations from NOW include:

Supplements + Sports Nutrition

NOW ® Kids Kid Vits™ ( $17.99 /120 count) Chewable multivitamins for children ages 4+ that are reformulated for improved taste, with 1 gram of sugar per serving and available in three new flavors – Berry Lemonade (now available), along with Juicy Orange ( $9.99 /60 count) and Grape Blast coming soon.

Kids Kid Vits™ ( /120 count) Chewable multivitamins for children ages 4+ that are reformulated for improved taste, with 1 gram of sugar per serving and available in three new flavors – Berry Lemonade (now available), along with Juicy Orange ( /60 count) and Grape Blast coming soon. NOW ® Sports now offers three varieties of Organic Plant Protein Powders – Unflavored, Creamy Vanilla and Creamy Chocolate ( $29.99 - $31.99 ) – featuring a unique blend from pea, pumpkin seed and hemp sources. Each scoop contains 21-22 grams of plant-based protein. These products undergo NOW's rigorous testing for purity, identity and potency, as well as proprietary steroid analysis to ensure they're free from WADA's list of banned substances.

Sports now offers three varieties of Organic Plant Protein Powders – Unflavored, Creamy Vanilla and Creamy Chocolate ( - ) – featuring a unique blend from pea, pumpkin seed and hemp sources. Each scoop contains 21-22 grams of plant-based protein. These products undergo NOW's rigorous testing for purity, identity and potency, as well as proprietary steroid analysis to ensure they're free from WADA's list of banned substances. NOW® Sports Advanced Joint Support ( $33.99 /60 count) is a unique combination of three key ingredients that support healthy joint structures and function, as well as joint comfort, designed for active individuals*. In addition to NOW's in-house quality testing, this product is Informed-Sport Certified for additional purity assurance.

Foods

NOW® Real Food Single-Serve Almonds ( $12.90 /carton of 10). Award-winning Cinnamon Honey, Salted Caramel and Roasted & Sea Salted almonds are now available in convenient, 1.25 oz single-serve packs, perfect for traveling and on-the-go.

All NOW products are available online at nowfoods.com, Amazon, and fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide. Follow @nowfoodsofficial on Instagram and Facebook and @NOWFoods on Twitter to stay updated on NOW.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About NOW®

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

Media Contact:

COURTNEY LAPORTA

NOW®

[email protected]

708-899-0668

SOURCE NOW®