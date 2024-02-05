NOW IS THE TIME TO 'SEAS' THE SUMMER

Travel Expert Shares the Latest Family Travel Trends and Top Tips for Summer Family Fun from Disney's Castaway Cay in The Bahamas

CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Why wait to plan that big summer vacation? As the years go by, 'together time' becomes more limited as schedules become more complicated and kids age – so take that vacation now! According to the Family Travel Association's (FTA) 2023 U.S. Family Travel Survey, 81% of parents said they are likely to travel with their children in the next year. Being able to spend time together during a unique vacation experience, like a cruise, is not only a great way to create a family bond, but it also provides exposure to new cultures, especially for children.

Evette Rios, Travel Expert and Mom, discusses how families can plan a hassle-free vacation this summer from the beautiful backdrop of Castaway Cay - Disney's private island in The Bahamas. She shares how her family has created long-lasting memories aboard the Disney Fantasy and how your family can get the most out of a Disney cruise by enjoying all that's included with a variety of activities, entertainment, and dining options for all preferences.

EVETTE'S FAMILY TRAVEL TRENDS INCLUDE:

International family travel is making a strong post-pandemic comeback: 76% of respondents from the recent FTA survey plan to travel internationally with their children in the next two years. Europe is the most popular continent for family vacations. Canada , Mexico and the Caribbean also remain popular.

76% of respondents from the recent FTA survey plan to travel internationally with their children in the next two years. is the most popular continent for family vacations. , and the also remain popular. Summer remains the most popular travel season, followed by spring break: Now is a great time to plan your summer vacation. Many cruise itineraries offer dream destinations throughout the summer which allows families to experience the BIG places they have dreamed of, full of 'wow' factor from lush landscapes and sparkling waters to historic towns, cultural landmarks and more.

Now is a great time to plan your summer vacation. Many cruise itineraries offer dream destinations throughout the summer which allows families to experience the BIG places they have dreamed of, full of 'wow' factor from lush landscapes and sparkling waters to historic towns, cultural landmarks and more. Families are opting to plan multigenerational trips this summer: Family cruises are a great way for all family members to create long-lasting memories with fun for both kids, parents, and grandparents. Onboard experiences include original live shows for all ages, a variety of dining options, and exclusive spaces for kids, teens, adults and older adults to enjoy while sailing to incredible destinations.

