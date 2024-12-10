Now Leasing: Splash Apartments Opens in Portland's Vibrant Kerns Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Properties is excited to announce the opening of Splash Apartments, a 219-unit multi-family residential community in Portland's Kerns neighborhood. The property welcomed its first residents on Oct. 25, 2024, shortly after Time Out recognized Kerns as "America's Coolest Neighborhood."

Splash Apartments marks the first phase of the Pop Blocks, a master-planned development at the historic site of the former Pepsi Distribution Center.

Situated at 875 NE 27th Ave. along Sandy Boulevard, the community is just steps from some of Portland's most beloved restaurants, breweries, parks, and shops – making it an ideal choice for connected urban living.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this exciting community to the Kern's neighborhood after years of planning and construction," said Sarah Zahn, Senior Director of Development. "With the completion of the public plaza on NE Sandy, we hope Portlanders stop by and join us in welcoming residents to Splash Apartments."

The property offers multiple unit types to suit a variety of lifestyles, including two-story townhomes, live/workspaces, studios, urban one-bedrooms, and expansive layouts such as one-bedrooms with a den, two-bedrooms, and three-bedrooms. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with chef-inspired kitchens, modern finishes, and energy efficient heating and cooling. The secured underground parking garage offers 194 total spaces with 40 type II electric vehicle charging stations.

Community amenities feature a rooftop lounge with sweeping views, outdoor terraces equipped with BBQs, coworking spaces, secure bike storage, and a pet spa with grooming stations. A highlight of the development is the thoughtful integration of art throughout the public spaces. Splash's vibrant public plaza is graced by water features, ample seating, and the striking 20-foot-tall namesake sculpture, "Splash," created by internationally renowned artist Michael Benisty.

Visit SplashApartments.com to explore floor plans, view rates and special offers, and schedule a tour today!

About Security Properties

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its founding, Security Properties has acquired or developed over 111,000 residential units at a cost of over $12.2 billion across more than 670 assets. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit SecurityProperties.com

About Security Properties Residential

Security Properties Residential is the affiliated property management firm of Security Properties, created to increase the value of its real estate holdings by more closely managing its assets. Operating throughout the Western United States and select markets, Security Properties Residential is committed to delivering exceptional service to its apartment communities and residents. Services include property, construction, and compliance management services that create positive living environments for residents and build value for clients.

