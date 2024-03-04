Now Live: Wix Delivers the Next Generation of Web Creation with the Release of the AI Website Builder

Leveraging Wix's powerful AI, users can create a fully designed, business-ready website within minutes

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated AI Website Builder. Through a conversational AI chat experience, Wix users describe their intent and goals, instantly resulting in a professional and uniquely designed website, including relevant pages, and business solutions such as scheduling, eCommerce, event management, and more.

Users participate in an in-depth dialogue, where they receive follow-up questions according to their answers. Once all relevant information is completed, the tailor-made site is created with a layout, theme, text, images and business solutions. Users have the ability to refine and customize the site by regenerating it or changing its look, feel, structure and layout. Furthermore, users can seamlessly continue to edit their site in the Wix Editor. The websites created using the AI Website Builder are fully optimized with Wix's reliable infrastructure including security and performance, as well as built-in marketing, SEO, CRM & analytic tools.

"Throughout the past years, we have developed and embedded our own proprietary Generative AI algorithms and LLMs in our products to enhance the user experience, and our latest milestone – the release of the AI Website Builder - is completely revolutionizing how to build a website and bring a vision to life," said Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder of Wix. "The AI Website Builder represents the first time users can effortlessly harness such advanced AI capabilities to craft their digital presence. With a ready-to-publish website, integrated with relevant business applications, we already see reduced friction in the user experience and increased efficiencies, leading to higher conversions. With countless more advanced features in production, we're rapidly ushering in a new era of website creation and user success."

Wix has a long-standing relationship with AI and Wix has consistently improved and expanded its offerings, empowering users to expand their businesses and achieve success by harnessing the benefits of AI. This offering joins Wix's available AI-powered features for web creation, contributing to Wix's dedication to maximizing the potential of AI in web development.

The AI Website Builder is available for global users in English.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

