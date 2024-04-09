Wix Launches Wix Donations, an All-In-One Donations Collection Platform

Nonprofits and fundraisers can now establish their online presence, collect donations, attract donors and manage their entire operation from a versatile and cost-effective, all-in-one platform

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1, today announced the launch of Wix Donations, a dedicated online platform uniquely designed for the collection of donations for nonprofits, individuals and businesses.

Wix Donations is equipped with Wix’s industry-leading, user-friendly, web design capabilities, empowering users to create high-quality and unique donation web pages. Wix Donations is equipped with Wix’s industry-leading, user-friendly, web design capabilities, empowering users to create high-quality and unique donation web pages.

The fundraising market is projected to reach $845.15 Billion by 2030 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.83% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by multiple factors, including the escalating global trend of donations, wherein online giving has emerged as a pivotal component. In a growing market, Wix Donations emerges as a comprehensive solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of fundraisers worldwide. The platform seamlessly integrates with Wix's website builder, providing users not only with a powerful tool to create compelling donation campaigns and effortlessly collect and manage contributions but also to establish and grow their online presence by tapping into Wix's suite of offerings, all from one place.

Key Features of Wix Donations:

Create Eye-Catching Donation Web Pages with Ease: Wix Donations is equipped with Wix's industry-leading, user-friendly, web design capabilities, empowering users to create high-quality and unique donation web pages.

Wix Donations is equipped with Wix's industry-leading, user-friendly, web design capabilities, empowering users to create high-quality and unique donation web pages. Comprehensive and Professional Backoffice Campaign Management: With the Wix Donations dashboard, users can easily manage their campaigns and run multiple campaigns simultaneously.

With the Wix Donations dashboard, users can easily manage their campaigns and run multiple campaigns simultaneously. Secure and Flexible Payment Options: Connect with a wide selection of available payment providers, digital wallets and debit and credit cards to start receiving donations. Users can collect donations through a global and secure checkout, offering one-time and recurring donations.

Connect with a wide selection of available payment providers, digital wallets and debit and credit cards to start receiving donations. Users can collect donations through a global and secure checkout, offering one-time and recurring donations. Real-Time Analytics: Track the success of campaigns with real-time analytics and insights. Monitor campaign performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize fundraising efforts.

Track the success of campaigns with real-time analytics and insights. Monitor campaign performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize fundraising efforts. Powerful Promotion Capabilities: Users can effectively promote their campaigns utilizing Wix's advanced SEO, social media and email marketing tools.

Users can effectively promote their campaigns utilizing Wix's advanced SEO, social media and email marketing tools. A Complete Business Solution: Expand fundraising potential and elevate awareness with Wix's industry-leading Business Solutions such as Wix Events, Wix Blogs, Wix eCommerce and more, providing the ability to organize fundraising events, increase community engagement with professional blogs, sell merchandise, and more.

"We are excited to enable fundraisers to effectively collect donations and leverage their online presence to exceed their financial goals and promote their causes without the complexity and overhead of running their operations from multiple platforms," says Oren Inditzky, VP and GM of Online Stores and Donations at Wix. "We brought the entire donation collection operation online for them with the same simplicity, versatility and cost-effectiveness that Wix is known for."

Learn more about Wix Donations and start creating impactful campaigns here , and read the blog here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room .

Media Relations Contact: [email protected]

1 Based on the number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.