WorldViz VR is pleased to announce the ability for researchers to harness the power of Python with Meta Quest Pro data for the creation of scientific Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) applications. The integration between WorldViz's Vizard VR Toolkit for researchers and Meta Quest Pro offers groundbreaking opportunities for academic researchers, as shown in this video .

Now Meta Quest Pro Data Collection Features Allow Creating Scientific VR Research Apps in Python

Empowering Scientific Research with Python

The integration of Meta Quest Pro and the Vizard Python-based toolkit, marks a significant advancement in data collection capabilities within a VR and AR capable headset. Meta Quest Pro's intricate tracking technology, capturing the subtle movements of hands, eyes, and facial features, combined with Python's rapid development and data analysis capabilities, enables users to create experiments, as well as collect and analyze data efficiently.

Simple Scientific Experiment Creation

The integration also simplifies scientific VR experiment creation, data recording, playback, and visualization with SightLab VR Pro , the simple yet powerful extension to the Vizard software. SighLab VR Pro offers an intuitive interface for designing experiments, and its multi-user capabilities open up new possibilities for collaboration and data, significantly simplifying the technical challenges of running complex VR and AR experiments.

Hardware Connectivity

With Vizard's support for over a hundred different VR peripherals, users can expand the capabilities of the Meta Quest Pro even further. This comprehensive compatibility ranges from physiological measurement devices, functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIR), to various input devices, tracking devices, and displays.

Advanced Body Tracking

Researchers and developers will appreciate the advanced tracking capabilities of Meta Quest Pro, including hand tracking, face tracking, and eye tracking. These features, alongside the video pass-through AR capability, are remarkable and serve as an invitation to step into an unprecedented realm of human behavioral scientific research study possibilities.

For more details about the capabilities of Meta Quest Pro's tracking technology and its integration with Vizard, please refer to our Meta Quest Pro and Vizard video and read our recent blog post, "WorldViz Vizard and Meta Quest Pro for Academic Research" .

Vizard and Meta Quest Pro are now available for purchase, starting at $5,990. Please contact us at [email protected] to get started with Vizard and the Meta Quest Pro for your research!

About WorldViz

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, WorldViz is an industry-leading provider of virtual reality solutions for the enterprise and public sectors. Its patented VR products and solutions are deployed across 1500+ Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and government agencies. WorldViz products and services help businesses solve real-world challenges in sales, product design, education, training, marketing, consumer research and many others. For more information, visit www.worldviz.com .

