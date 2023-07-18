Virtual Reality Labs Powered by WorldViz Publish Over 560 Research Studies

The WorldViz "Partners in Science Report" gives scientists access to a unique collection of virtual reality studies across psychology, neuroscience, computer science, physiology and architecture/engineering/construction.  

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldViz is pleased to present its sixth and latest "Partners in Science Report": It covers research studies featured in publications including Nature and other prominent journals between February 2010 and April 2023 that utilized a WorldViz VR solution. Since 2015, the WorldViz "Partners in Science Report" now highlights over 560 published studies, giving scientists access to a unique collection of virtual reality studies by top researchers across many disciplines.

Universities that have completed meaningful research studies using WorldViz VR software technologies include Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, University of British Columbia, University College, London, ETH Zurich, Max Planck Society, Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics, Maastricht University, and many more.

Today, virtual reality is established as a powerful research tool allowing for unprecedented experimental control within fully immersive stimuli. It presents innovative avenues for exploring human perception and behavior, and it has been used to successfully study topics ranging from basic science to applied areas such as rehabilitation, healthcare, and more.

The technology is advancing rapidly, with the emergence of new VR hardware platforms, such as Meta Quest Pro, and developments of new VR software tools, such as the WorldViz Vizard plugin for eye tracking, "SightLab VR", and other research-grade VR solutions such as the WorldViz virtual simulation room "VizMove Prism"  and the interactive 3D VR theater experience "VizMove Projection VR".

WorldViz has been supporting the research community since 2002 by providing end-to-end VR research solutions including software and hardware. The company's VR solutions for academic research offer tools to create and conduct complex VR-based experiments. WorldViz systems are powered by Vizard, which enables researchers of any background to rapidly develop their own virtual environments and author complex interactions between environment, devices, and subjects.

Request a free copy of the latest WorldViz Partners in Science Report from [email protected].

About WorldViz

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, WorldViz is an industry-leading provider of virtual reality solutions for the enterprise and public sectors. Its patented VR products and solutions are deployed across 1500+ Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and government agencies. WorldViz products and services help businesses solve real-world challenges in sales, product design, education, training, marketing, consumer research and many others. For more information, visit www.worldviz.com.

