NOW OPEN: Bellyard, West Midtown Atlanta, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, debuts today

The hotel joins Marriott International's Tribute Portfolio, a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike.

Bellyard's cocktail-centric, American tavern-inspired eatery, Drawbar, opened alongside the hotel, driven by Executive Chef Christina Wai. The upscale watering hole serves inventive spins on traditional Southern dishes – including Tomato and Ricotta Johnny Cakes, Dragged Through the Garden Frittata and Coca-Cola Short Ribs Toast – using local purveyors and seasonal ingredients. Drawbar will welcome diners for breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends. Beginning at 4 p.m. each day, guests can enjoy dinner and full access to the bar and lounge. The boutique hotel will also feature an outpost of Saint Germain French Bakery, opening later this month.

"Our vision for Bellyard is a destination that mirrors the soul and surroundings of Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood, where both residents and travelers can create genuine connections," said General Manager Brendan Abraham. "Bellyard embodies a refined, yet approachable escape that replicates the feeling of staying at a life-long friend's home."

In celebration of its much-anticipated grand opening, the hotel has unveiled Bellyard Debut. A Grand Opening Package, an exclusive guest package available through August that builds upon both the arts-forward culture of West Midtown and the industrial vibe of The Interlock.

The package pampers guests with a custom Bellyard tote bag imprinted with the special Tiny Doors Atlanta installation featured at the hotel; a welcome gift, including offerings from local establishments such as Saint Germain French Bakery, Pour Taproom, Velvet Taco, Savannah Bee Company and East Fork; complimentary cocktails, breakfast and dinner at Drawbar; a private mixology class at the hotel's bar and lounge; and an immersive activation with a local Atlanta artist.

Suited for nomads and corporate travelers alike, the lavishly appointed hotel is embellished with desired amenities such as approximately 7,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, a round-the-clock fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and an ideal setting among some of the city's most admired restaurants, retailers and entertainment hubs – including Puttshack, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Ormsby's.

"With the debut of Bellyard, Atlanta's hotel portfolio continues to expand and offers visitors new experiences within the booming West Midtown neighborhood," said William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The property brings refreshed options within walking distance of chef-driven restaurants and local shops, keeping Atlanta top of mind as a premier destination for leisure and business travelers."

Atlanta-based owner Three P Partners has tapped a variety of local partners to bring the destination to life, including design by NELSON Worldwide of Alpharetta, Georgia; authentic French pastries and coffee from Atlanta-based Saint Germain French Bakery; and an eclectic collection of local art with pieces from Amy Parry Projects, Tiny Doors Atlanta, Iron to Art, ART & Associates, Lauren Williams Art and Pierpoint, LLC.

"We wanted to develop a concept that was inspired by a relentless pursuit of discovery, giving a nod to the ingenuity and industrial character of the historic stockyards that shaped the landscape of West Midtown Atlanta. From the materials to the artwork, Bellyard is a destination that reflects the region's distinct perspective and will ignite curiosity in all those who visit," said Robyn Novak, AIA, LEED AP, Vice President at NELSON Worldwide.

Bellyard implements Marriott International's enhanced health and safety precautions, including frequent cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, social distancing protocols, hand-sanitizing stations throughout the hotel, state-of-the-art cleaning technology and air purifying systems.

Located in West Midtown at The Interlock and featuring 161 modern suites and guestrooms, Bellyard offers guests a lively atmosphere to stay, work, nourish, lounge and connect in Atlanta. Bellyard extends a distinctive experience infused with palpable individuality, offering travelers approximately 7,000 square feet of capacious indoor and outdoor event space, a 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop pool and bar. The hotel provides the ultimate culinary and mixology experience at its bar and lounge, Drawbar, with craft cocktails and premium American tavern-inspired bar bites. Bellyard is managed by Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, and owned by Three P Partners. For more information, please visit bellyardhotel.com or call 404.806.8333. Connect with Bellyard via Instagram and Facebook.

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit davidsonhospitality.com/pivot. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #PivotHotels

Three P Partners is an innovative full-service development company with the mission to identify, select, and produce hospitality and other real estate ventures. The team is proficient at identifying off-market deals and properties where added value is immediate, in addition to traditional brokered and incentivized deals with real estate professionals. The financial goals for the majority of the projects that Three P identifies are immediate cash flow, short-term capital event horizons, low leverage, and limited speculation. Three P goes beyond the simple hunting and gathering of individual properties and portfolios and uses its experience and national network to identify and analyze a wide range of development deals in different geographical markets. Three P creates models, developmental strategies, and aims to fit the return thresholds and financial goals of its members and partners.

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 50 hotels open around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

