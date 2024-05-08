NOW OPEN: FIREFALL RANCH, YOSEMITE'S NEW LUXURY GETAWAY

An extraordinary take on this iconic destination.

YOSEMITE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers worldwide are celebrating the highly anticipated opening of Firefall Ranch near Yosemite's northwest entrance. The ranch is grand and refined, yet warmly welcoming, with a sophisticated blend of rustic elegance and nature-forward experiences.

Situated among pristine meadowland and forested mountains, with standalone cottages and villas featuring custom woodwork and finishes, double-sided fireplaces, and covered decks, the ranch is the perfect place for discerning couples and families to explore the natural wonders onsite and beyond.

The pool at Firefall Ranch with the lobby, general store, and restaurant in the background. Credit: Alpenglo Productions

The ranch offers hiking trails, a verdant natural pond, and scenic vistas, ensuring a serene escape throughout the seasons.

The Restaurant at Firefall Ranch serves innovative upscale mountain cuisine, complemented by a private wine room. The Tavern offers casual dining, while the General Store provides trail-ready essentials and more.

With no hidden resort fees, guests enjoy daily on-site activities, including traditional nightly fireside s'mores. The ranch arranges professionally guided excursions including iconic sightseeing tours and hikes, Yosemite Flight Tours, white water rafting, Jeep Tours, and more.

As part of First Light Resorts, Firefall Ranch is at the forefront of sustainable travel.

Firefall Ranch is located at 24025 CA-120, Groveland, CA 95321. Visit firefallranch.com or follow @firefallranch on Instagram for more.

ABOUT FIREFALL RANCH

While brand new, Firefall Ranch has historic roots, having served as a stop on the original stagecoach route to Yosemite in the 1870s. Set on 300 sprawling acres of meadowland and Sierra foothills along Yosemite's Highway 120 West corridor, the most direct route to Yosemite from San Francisco, Firefall is owned and built by local contractor Robert Boyer in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California and is operated by First Light Resorts.

ABOUT FIRST LIGHT RESORTS

First Light Resorts is home to three remarkable lodges, each ideal for exploring Yosemite National Park: Evergreen Lodge, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, and now Firefall Ranch. Each serves as a 'destination within a destination' and brings distinctive style to amenities such as restaurants, taverns, general stores, saltwater pools & hot tubs, activities, and professionally guided excursions, with no hidden resort fees.

Leading in sustainable travel, the lodges meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance , operating and fully self-funding a behind-the-scenes Youth Program , comprehensive water conservation systems, and award-winning stewardship efforts.

