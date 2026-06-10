Now open! Tareen Development Partners delivers a new Culver's development in Faribault.

"The opening of the Faribault Culver's reflects what we do best: bringing together the right partners, managing complex development processes, and delivering high-quality projects that create lasting value for communities," said Dr. Basir Tareen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tareen Development Partners.

The Faribault project comes after TDP's successful Culver's development in Princeton. It demonstrates the firm's growing experience in delivering turnkey restaurant, retail, and commercial buildings, allowing operators to focus on serving customers while TDP manages real estate selection, entitlements, development, construction, and delivery. As TDP grows, the firm is committed to building projects that help local economies thrive, strengthen communities, and deliver lasting benefits to business owners, residents, and investors.

About Tareen Development Partners (TDP)

Tareen Development Partners, founded in 2021, is a mission-driven real estate development firm based in the Twin Cities. The company has built a reputation as a trusted partner known for delivering high-quality, award-winning projects across various asset classes. Specializing in complex, community-centered initiatives, it focuses on market-rate and affordable housing, healthcare facilities, and mixed-use developments. With an experienced team, the firm manages all stages of development, from land acquisition to asset management.

Media contact:

Yen Fostervold

[email protected]

(612) 504-0566

SOURCE Tareen Development Partners