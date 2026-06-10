Now open! Tareen Development Partners delivers a new Culver's development in Faribault.

News provided by

Tareen Development Partners

Jun 10, 2026, 10:50 ET

FARIBAULT, Minn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Development Partners (TDP) has completed a new Culver's restaurant in Faribault. This project is another example of the Minnesota-based firm's success in delivering turnkey retail and commercial developments.

The new restaurant at 1675 Lyndale Avenue North opened to the public on Monday, June 8. TDP developed the project with franchise owners Deanna Wesley, Taylor VanHoutan, and Anthony Gustafson of VGW Faribault Custard, LLC.

"The opening of the Faribault Culver's reflects what we do best: bringing together the right partners, managing complex development processes, and delivering high-quality projects that create lasting value for communities," said Dr. Basir Tareen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tareen Development Partners.

The Faribault project comes after TDP's successful Culver's development in Princeton. It demonstrates the firm's growing experience in delivering turnkey restaurant, retail, and commercial buildings, allowing operators to focus on serving customers while TDP manages real estate selection, entitlements, development, construction, and delivery. As TDP grows, the firm is committed to building projects that help local economies thrive, strengthen communities, and deliver lasting benefits to business owners, residents, and investors.

About Tareen Development Partners (TDP)

Tareen Development Partners, founded in 2021, is a mission-driven real estate development firm based in the Twin Cities. The company has built a reputation as a trusted partner known for delivering high-quality, award-winning projects across various asset classes. Specializing in complex, community-centered initiatives, it focuses on market-rate and affordable housing, healthcare facilities, and mixed-use developments. With an experienced team, the firm manages all stages of development, from land acquisition to asset management.

Media contact:
Yen Fostervold
[email protected]
(612) 504-0566

SOURCE Tareen Development Partners

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Tareen Development Partners acquires 286-unit Afton View Apartments in St. Paul

Tareen Development Partners acquires 286-unit Afton View Apartments in St. Paul

Tareen Development Partners (TDP) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Afton View Apartments, a 286-unit housing community located in ...
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awards low-income housing tax credits to new Tareen Development Partners project

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awards low-income housing tax credits to new Tareen Development Partners project

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) announced that it has awarded Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to support Tareen Development...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics