Now Open: VITAS® Healthcare Inpatient Hospice Care at Oak Manor

The new VITAS inpatient hospice care at Oak Manor is expected to care for 400+ patients and their families each year. Post this

The center features 12 private patient rooms designed to offer comfort, dignity and support for patients and families. Individuals living at Oak Manor or anywhere in Pinellas County can now benefit from expert symptom management and clinical oversight without traveling far from home.

The facility, located at 3500 Oak Manor Lane in Largo, is expected to care for more than 400 patients and their families each year.

"We are proud to deepen our commitment to Pinellas County with the opening of our first inpatient hospice center in the region," said Kathleen Coronado, vice president of operations for VITAS. "As the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS is dedicated to ensuring that patients and families can access the support they need, when they need it most. This center reflects our belief that high-quality, compassionate care should be accessible to all, and that commitment extends from home hospice to our new inpatient care center."

Designed to provide 24/7 clinical care and high-acuity support, the VITAS inpatient center offers compassionate extubation services, physician-led plans of care, pain and medication management, psychosocial support, bariatric beds, handicap-accessible rooms and specialized equipment to enhance comfort and safety. Two landscaped courtyards offer peaceful outdoor spaces for reflection and time together.

Community healthcare leaders, local elected officials and representatives from the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce joined VITAS and Oak Manor for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 11.

VITAS began serving Pinellas County in November 2025 from its administrative office in St. Petersburg, offering home-based hospice care across the region. The addition of the inpatient center marks the next step in meeting the needs of patients when symptoms cannot be managed at home and offering families support through respite care.

Hospice eligibility is based on a physician's determination that a patient is facing an advanced illness with a life expectancy of six months or less. Families and clinicians can request an evaluation or make a referral at 800.93.VITAS or by visiting VITAS.com, where support is available 24/7.

To support ongoing growth in the region, VITAS is hiring for a variety of clinical and nonclinical roles in Pinellas County. Learn more about career opportunities at a nationally recognized Top Workplace in Healthcare by visiting careers.vitas.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia.

VITAS cares for more than 22,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: [email protected], 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare