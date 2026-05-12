VITAS® Healthcare Is Expanding Hospice Services Along Florida's Gulf Coast, Coming Soon to Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Manatee County will soon have greater access to compassionate hospice and palliative care as VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, prepares to begin serving patients and families in Bradenton, Palmetto, Parrish and Lakewood Ranch this summer.

With the addition of Manatee County, VITAS hospice care will reach approximately 88% of Florida's population. Post this VITAS Healthcare will begin serving Manatee County in summer 2026, delivering compassionate hospice care across 61 of Florida’s 67 counties.

Florida communities continue to face growing demand for high-quality hospice services, particularly in areas with rapidly aging populations. VITAS has continued expanding across the state to help meet those needs, including recent growth into Pinellas, Pasco and Marion counties.

Located along Florida's Gulf Coast, Manatee County is home to more than 468,000 residents. Of the county's population, 29% is age 65 or older, significantly exceeding both the Florida average (22%) and the national average (18%).

Founded in South Florida nearly 50 years ago, VITAS has grown to become Florida's most available and most chosen hospice provider. With the addition of Manatee County, VITAS will serve patients in 61 of Florida's 67 counties, reaching approximately 88% of the state's population.

"Expanding hospice care in communities like Manatee County is about doing the right thing for patients and families," said Patty Husted, VITAS executive vice president. "We're intentional about where we grow, focusing on communities with increasing need and opportunities to improve access to patient- and family-centered end-of-life care. Families deserve compassionate guidance close to home so they can focus on what matters most during a serious illness."

VITAS serves patients wherever they call home, including private residences, assisted living communities, nursing homes and inpatient hospice settings. Care is delivered by interdisciplinary teams that include physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers and bereavement specialists.

VITAS services for hospice-eligible Manatee County patients will include:

The organization's expanding footprint reflects both increasing demand for hospice care and VITAS' longstanding commitment to meeting patients and families where they are. In 2025, VITAS cared for more than 52,000 hospice patients across Florida, delivering over 5.2 million days of care. Each day, more than 15,000 patients receive services from VITAS' statewide team of over 6,000 employees.

As Florida's senior population continues to grow, VITAS remains focused on ensuring more patients and families have timely access to compassionate hospice care throughout the state.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: [email protected], 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare