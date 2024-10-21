NOW OPEN: Welcome to Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, in the Heart of Morocco's Captivating Capital

"At Four Seasons we are always inspired by the destination that surrounds us in planning a new experience for our guests, and that is certainly the case in Rabat as we had the opportunity to bring new life into the walls of such a storied landmark," says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "Our collection of luxury hospitality and residential properties in Morocco is as diverse as the country itself, with each new opening introducing something entirely new for both our local guests and international travellers. We are so pleased to unveil the latest in this collection and open our doors in this beautiful capital city."

Located in the capital city's historic Quartier l'Océan on the shores of the Atlantic, Four Seasons Hotel Rabat is the ideal base from which to explore the city's fascinating mix of cultures, architecture, cuisine and the arts. Much of the modern capital and historic city was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012, thanks in part to its "fertile exchange between the Arabo-Muslim past and Western modernism," with its notable green spaces part of one of the continent's most successful urban development plans.

From the 12th century Kasbah des Oudaias with its boutiques and bistros to the colourful shops that line the medina's alleyways nearby, the magnificent Andalusian Gardens, and the ultra-modern Grand Theatre of Rabat designed by Zaha Hadid, the Hotel's concierge team can plan an itinerary to suit every interest.

"Rabat is a small city with a big story to tell, from tales of its past as a pirate's haven to its modern role as a world capital, and its bright future as an emerging must-visit destination for global travellers," says General Manager Gregory Viaud, musing on the arrival of Four Seasons as a harbinger of a new era of luxury, glamour and international interest in the city.

Rooms with Views – and So Much More

The Hotel's 200 rooms and suites are spread across several modern and historic buildings featuring ocean or garden views, with most including either a furnished balcony or terrace, and some also offering a private plunge pool. Interior design by Roger Nazarian and Associates features classic Moroccan touches such as custom-made Zellige tiles, stained glass windows and brass and copper fixtures in modern rooms and suites. As always at Four Seasons, numerous thoughtful details and at-one's-fingertips technology allow guests to relax in luxurious comfort, whether travelling for business or pleasure.

Guests are spoiled for choice among the Hotel's accommodations, with standouts including the Turquoise Ocean View Suite with its large living room, full dining suite and furnished balcony to enjoy the sweeping views from the top floor of the Hotel. The three-bedroom Moulay Slimane Presidential Suite – named for the Moroccan king who led the original construction of the "Palace by the Sea" two centuries ago - include residential-style features such as a fitness room, office, media room and kitchenette. The Hotel's crowning glory is the stunning two-storey Sultan's Riad, offering 950 square metres (more than 10,000 square feet) of lavish living, including a rooftop ocean-view infinity pool.

A New Destination for Dining in the Capital

The new Four Seasons is home to a collection of unique dining concepts overseen by Executive Chef Sebastiano Spriveri, whose Four Seasons career has taken him around the Mediterranean and throughout the Middle East for close to three decades before arriving in Morocco.

Signature dining experiences include Brasserie Marie, a Parisian-style bistro where guests can enjoy grilled meats, fresh seafood and more for lunch and dinner, either indoors or out on the patio. At Flamme, hearty Moroccan-spiced aromas tempt as fresh breads, pizzas and other baked dishes emerge from three enormous copper-clad ovens in the open kitchen at the heart of the restaurant, which is open for breakfast and lunch.

In the charming, sunlit setting of Noora Lobby Lounge, Executive Pastry Chef Gregory Chrismant's French training and international experience are showcased at what promises to be Rabat's most luxurious afternoon tea, and the pastry counter is open morning until late evening for treats to enjoy on the go. Bar Atlantique, open for after-work drinks with colleagues through pre-dinner cocktails and late evening nightcaps, offers both the classics and mixologist interpretations of the latest global trends.

More to come: Later this year, Four Seasons will debut another signature concept at Verdello, offering a culinary tour of the Mediterranean's famous coastal cuisines. Also opening later this year is the highly-anticipated Laila Lounge, a glamorous, club-like establishment hidden within the Palace's oldest building and serving a connoisseur's cocktail menu including rare cognacs and whiskies.

A Resort-Style Oasis

Sprawling across five hectares (twelve hectares) of historic and modern buildings and courtyards amid lush gardens with the sound of waves and ocean breezes throughout, guests may soon forget that they're actually in the heart of the city. Here at Four Seasons Rabat, guests can enjoy two outdoor pools surrounded by plush lounge chairs and private cabanas, and a range of dining options from sunny outdoor terraces to chic casual bistros and sophisticated international culinary experiences.

The Spa and Wellness Centre, opening later this year*, is highlighted by an elegant indoor pool surrounded by columns lit from a skylight high above. Skilled therapists will offer a menu of wellness rituals, healing therapies and indulgent treatments in ten rooms and a beautiful Moroccan hammam. The on-site beauty salon and barber shop ensure guests look their best, whether heading to an important meeting in the city or out for a night on the town. There's also a 24/7 fitness centre with inspiring ocean views and an outdoor yoga studio – both now open.

* Spa treatments can currently be enjoyed in a temporary space, or in the privacy of one's room or suite.

More to come: The new Four Seasons will soon add the brand's complimentary children's program, Kids For All Seasons, in its own dedicated facility that includes an outdoor garden. Days are filled with fun, creativity and friendship, fully supervised by trained staff who love children. Vacationing families will also appreciate the options for expanded suites and connecting rooms throughout the Hotel.

Productive Meetings and Glittering Social Occasions at Four Seasons

With 2,700 square metres (29,000 square feet) of striking event spaces, including the Royal Ballroom that can host up to 1,000 guests, the new Four Seasons offers myriad opportunities for meeting planners, event hosts and wedding couples to create the ideal setting for work or celebration. There's also a junior ballroom, a selection of breakout rooms, and an outdoor terrace for sun-soaked daytime events and evenings to remember under starry skies.

Four Seasons in Morocco

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr join a growing Four Seasons portfolio in Morocco. Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca cascades down a hillside toward the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of the city, while Four Seasons Resort Marrakech is a sprawling urban retreat filled with Moorish gardens and refreshing pools, with the majestic Atlas Mountains in the distance. For those who have dreamed of actually living at a Four Seasons in Morocco, look no further than Four Seasons Private Residences Marrakech at M Avenue.

