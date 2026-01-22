NOW! Programs® Enables Literacy Skills That Unlock Workforce and Academic Pathways

NOW! Programs® highlights 2025 student outcomes across academic and workforce pathways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW! Programs®, founded by Dr. Tim Conway, PhD, CEO, reported nationally recognized student outcomes from 2025 that highlight the role of foundational literacy skills in workforce readiness and academic achievement. The results come as employers across the United States continue to cite literacy as a key factor influencing access to education, training, and long-term career opportunities.

NOW! Programs® reports 2025 student outcomes showing how foundational literacy supports academic and workforce success. Post this SkillsUSA Silver Award 2025

Evidence-Based Student Outcomes in Action: Watch documented literacy outcomes and firsthand student accounts in the Dyslexia Success Stories series on the NOW! Programs® YouTube channel.

2025 National Literacy and Workforce Outcomes

Among the 2025 outcomes, one former NOW! Programs® participant with dyslexia was part of a team that earned silver at the national SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta—an achievement made possible by the literacy skills gained through NOW! Programs® instruction, without which he would not have been eligible for the college program that allowed him to compete. Also in 2025, another 11 year old Dyslexic participant became a published author - without assistive technology, reflecting stronger literacy impacts in both technical fields and academic pathways.

Former Client Perspective, Dyslexic 19-Year-Old becomes Precision Machinist

"NOW! Programs® improved my reading skills, which now helps me better understand blueprints, read manuals, and follow setup instructions. That makes me a more confident and capable machinist. I wouldn't be a 19-year-old running a machine shop if I wasn't able to read this well."

Expert Perspective on Literacy, Dyslexia, and Workforce Readiness

"Literacy isn't just an academic milestone—it's the gateway to workforce readiness and lifelong opportunity," said Dr. Tim Conway, PhD, CEO of NOW! Programs®. "Strong reading and language skills prepare students for education and employment while expanding employers' access to capable, upwardly mobile employees."

Career Pathways Supported by Foundational Literacy Instruction

Skilled trades

Higher education

Health care

Writing and publishing

Professional roles across skilled, technical, and academic sectors

Context: Literacy, Workforce Readiness, and Access

Historical barriers Students with dyslexia have often faced limited educational and career options despite strong problem-solving skills and creativity.

Instructional approach Emphasis on foundational skill development rather than compensation alone.

Workforce relevance Ongoing national shortages of skilled and highly literate workers.

Early inclusion Access to foundational literacy instruction supports inclusion in high-quality education, training, and the workforce.



About NOW! Programs®: Evidence-Based Literacy Intervention

Founding NOW! Programs ® was founded in 2013.

Research foundation Their Dyslexia and literacy enrichment is grounded in 30+ years of clinical and evidence based research in speech, language, and literacy development.

Instructional focus Instruction is evidence-based and targets speech-to-print foundations required for accurate and fluent reading, spelling, and written communication



Media Contact:

Candice Johnson Polowitz

NOW! Programs®

(352) 275-5778

[email protected]

www.NOWprograms.com

About NOW! Programs ®

NOW! Programs®, an edtech company launched in 2013, provides online evidence-based high intensity tutoring delivery of instructional methods researched, developed, and implemented over more than 30 years at The Morris Center. Founded by Dr. Tim Conway, PhD, a neuropsychology researcher, NOW! Programs® is grounded in neuroscience and a speech-to-print instructional framework that improves weaknesses in language systems essential for literacy. The organization provides intensive instruction for children through adults with persistent speech, language, reading, and spelling difficulties, including individuals with dyslexia and related learning challenges. More information is available at www.NOWprograms.com.

SOURCE NOW! Programs®