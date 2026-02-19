Science-of-Reading Instruction Helps Student Overcome Dyslexia and Become A Published Author

In 11 months, an 11-year-old with dyslexia completed NOW! Foundations for Speech, Language, Reading and Spelling®, reached above-grade-level decoding, and wrote a 143-page chapter book—without assistive technology or accommodations. Post this

Jacob's achievement was made possible by completing the NOW! Foundations for Speech, Language, Reading and Spelling® program from the online, edtech NOW! Programs® company, founded in Jacksonville, FL by neuropsychologist Dr. Tim Conway in 2013. High fidelity delivery of this program advanced Jacob to 10th-grade decoding skills in only 11 months, not the industry standard of years of slow gains tutoring.

His debut book, Pickles in the Big City: The Very Bad Dare, follows a mischievous house cat navigating New York City and is drawing national attention from educators and families as a powerful example that evidence-based, Speech-to-Print intervention and determination can overcome reading challenges. Dyslexia is not a life-long sentence of poor reading and spelling skills.

Jacob's progress comes amid growing national demand for Science-of-Reading–solutions that create independent literacy skills for students with dyslexia.

Educators implementing Science-of-Reading instruction are seeking clear, evidence-based implementation guidance .

. Effective implementation requires defined timing, instructional intensity, mastery criteria, and instructional materials .

. Clear implementation standards support more consistent literacy outcomes across classrooms and schools.

View Kim Molloy's full interview on the Dyslexia Success Stories podcast for a deeper look at Jacob's transformation and her parent-to-parent explanation of what the speech-to-print methodology empowered in her son's skills.

"Dyslexia is not a lifetime sentence," said Dr. Tim Conway, PhD, founder of NOW! Programs®. "With RCT evidence-based speech-to-print instruction, children can reach grade-level reading and beyond."

Jacob developed his decoding skills to 5 grades above his current grade in under a year of high-intensity intervention. This story highlights how a high-IQ ten-year-old strengthened his reading skills to a 10th-grade level, bringing his literacy performance in line with his intellectual ability.

Case Study — Overcoming the Assistive-Technology Trap

After Jacob's years of spelling and reading difficulties, typical school supports often failed—rather than improved—the underlying cause of his reading problem.

Literacy barrier: By fourth grade, Jacob believed he "wasn't smart enough."

Accommodation gap: Reliance on speech-to-text tools reinforced his dependence and did not make him feel independent.

Transformation: Eleven months of high-intensity instruction led him to write and then market his 143-page book to New York City bookstores.

The Result: "This was the best academic year Jacob has ever had," said Kim Molloy. "He now loves reading, writes independently, and presented his book during school career day."

Addressing the Root Causes of Reading Failure

The NOW! Foundations for Speech, Language, Reading and Spelling® program provides high-intensity instruction supported by randomized controlled trial evidence and grounded in brain development science—frequent, structured teaching that builds oral language, decoding, and spelling skills needed for full literacy.

Rapid timeline: Skill gaps may close in 2–6 months.

High-intensity tutoring: 1–4 sessions daily, 5 days a week, accelerate progress.

Brain development focus: Instruction targets the root causes of dyslexia rather than only addressing symptoms.

Economic Accessibility and Pricing

With specialized private education programs often costing $20,000 to $100,000 per year, many families seek effective but affordable alternatives.

Program session rates: Online NOW! Programs® instruction can begin at approximately $30 per hour, making the more efficient and more effective high-intensity intervention financially accessible.

Reduced long-term costs: Short-term, high-frequency remedial tutoring may lower and end families' average $15,000 annual expense for dyslexia support.

Scalable delivery: Online access enables families worldwide to receive high-intensity, evidence-based tutoring at a fraction of traditional private-school tuition and without the recurring yearly costs often associated with ongoing accommodations and assistive technology.

Jacob's achievement is influencing his classmates and siblings to become emerging young writers too, as his 143-page chapter book encourages independent reading and authorship.

"Jacob is living proof that competence builds confidence," said Dr. Conway. "He didn't need assistive technology or special accommodations—only RCT evidence-based highly effective instruction and his powerful hard work and determination."

Since publication, Pickles in the Big City: The Very Bad Dare has earned strong engagement and 5-star Amazon reviews.

Families, educators, and students with dyslexia can find Pickles in the Big City: The Very Bad Dare on Amazon, where Jacob's story is encouraging independent reading and writing in classrooms and homes nationwide.

About NOW! Programs®

Founded in 2013 by neuropsychology researcher Dr. Tim Conway, PhD, NOW! Programs® is an educational technology organization providing Science-of-Reading literacy intervention informed by peer-reviewed research. Grounded in 40 years of clinical work at The Morris Center, the model delivers high-intensity, speech-to-print instruction to strengthen language, decoding, reading, and spelling skills in children and adults.

Expanding Access to Evidence-Based Literacy Support

NOW! Programs® is designed to make intensive literacy intervention more accessible:

Intensive programs are commonly completed within two to eight months, with students participating in one to four sessions per day.

Online sessions begin at about $30 per hour.

For more information, visit www.NOWPrograms.com.

