Now Selling: New Homes at Fairway Farms in Tomball, TX

Buyers will also love community green space and walking paths, plus a prime location in the northwest Houston Metro area with quick access to businesses, shopping and entertainment via Highway 99 and Highway 249. The community is also adjacent to the 320-acre Burroughs Park—featuring trails, a dog park, a fishing lake, playgrounds and more. Interested buyers and agents are invited to tour Fairway Farms' exceptional new Brazos model home.

"We're thrilled to expand Century's offerings in the Houston area with our first community in up-and-coming Tomball," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "Fairway Farms represents an amazing opportunity for homebuyers to purchase a beautiful new home in a sought-after location."

MORE ABOUT FAIRWAY FARMS:

Single-family homes from the low $200s

Single- and two-story floor plans

195 lots available

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 3,074 square feet

Granite kitchen countertops, home automation package and more included

Convenient access to the Grand Parkway (Highway 99) and Highway 249

Community green space and walking trails

Adjacent to Burroughs Park

Sales Center:

25603 Pinyon Hill Trail

Tomball, TX 77375

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 713.222.7000.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

