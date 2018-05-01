Now You Can Share Your GoPro Moments Direct to Instagram Stories

"Some of our best stories happen in places or in moments that you're simply not going to use your smartphone," said Nick Woodman, GoPro Founder and CEO. "Now that it's easier to share straight to Instagram Stories, we can't wait to see what the GoPro community will post."

The new GoPro App/Instagram Stories feature works like this:

Select a photo or video in the GoPro App, then tap Share and Instagram Stories

Drag left or right to frame the perfect vertical crop (currently on iOS only)

Trim your video to share exactly what you want and add any creative tools you'd like

Share your GoPro moment to your Instagram Story, or send it to your crew via Instagram Direct

So start sharing the stories that your smartphone just can't capture – underwater shots from your pool party, hands-free video on a bike trail, chasing your kids around the playground or that crazy thing you did on vacation. From epic to ordinary, GoPro makes everything look cooler.

To learn more about how to share GoPro footage to your next Instagram Story, and other cool features of the new sharing option, check out our story on The Inside Line. To learn more about HERO cameras, visit us at www.gopro.com.

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

