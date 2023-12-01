NowCerts Chooses Input 1's Payments Solution to Streamline Payment Processing for Insurance Brokers and Agents

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCerts, an insurance agency management system, announced today it has partnered with Input 1 to offer an integrated payments solution. The combined solution enables NowCerts' agents and users to expand their service offerings and accept digital payments via credit, debit, and ACH — with data sourced directly from their management system. 

"Today's consumers demand quick and efficient experiences and innovative solutions are a necessity for the insurance industry to remain competitive," said Todd Greenbaum, CEO of Input 1. "NowCerts truly understands what their customers want and need to thrive. We are honored that our payments solutions will help take agents' and brokers' digital offerings to the next level."

Demand for digital payments is on the rise – a recent survey found three in five Americans expect all payments to be digital in the near future. Through its partnership with Input 1 Payments, NowCerts has the capacity to meet and surpass industry and user expectations at a fraction of the time and cost.

"Integrating Input 1 Payments into our agency management system was a no-brainer," said Peter Germanov, CEO of NowCerts. "Now our agents and users have a streamlined experience that helps them better deliver the services their policyholders want and expect."

The Input 1 Payments platform offers NowCerts users the flexibility to choose a payment vendor and allows them to meet all of the client's needs at once. The integrated platform also simultaneously minimizes data entry errors while sending invoices and payment links to policyholders, saving agents' time and ensuring the accuracy of the information the first time around.

About NowCerts
NowCerts is an independent software company with a strong focus on the insurance industry. Their primary product, Momentum AMS, is a cloud-based agency management system designed to cater to insurance agencies of all sizes. Notable features include task management, self-service certificate creation, ACORD forms support, invoicing, email synchronization, loss run management, reporting tools, endorsement handling, permissions management, and reminders. With numerous integrations and an open API, NowCerts seamlessly centralizes and streamlines your entire workflow.

Experience the future of insurance agency management through Momentum AMS. As part of the NowCerts suite, Momentum AMS is poised to redefine the insurance industry. This comprehensive suite also encompasses Automate365, NowCerts CSR, Rate! rating center and Fusion, the AI/Automation center, all with the common goal of enhancing agency efficiency, elevating customer satisfaction, and boosting overall profitability. For further information, please visit nowcerts.com.

About Input 1
Input 1 is a leading digital billing and payment solution provider to North American insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually. For more information, please visit input1.com.

Media Contact:
Madison Kerr, Interdependence Public Relations
(607)-373-0811
[email protected] 

