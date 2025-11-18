NOWINCLUDED Expands Its Mission with Launch of Unfiltered Podcast

NOWINCLUDED broadens its reach to connect more people through real, relatable health stories.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWINCLUDED, a health community platform powered by Acclinate, today announced its new podcast, Unfiltered, hosted by Tiffany Whitlow, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of NOWINCLUDED. Created to spark honest conversations and amplify storytelling, the show explores experiences that inspire informed, empowered health decisions.

Unfiltered brings together voices from across the NOWINCLUDED community and beyond—everyday people, healthcare professionals, advocates, and thought leaders—for open, unpolished conversations about what shapes our health. Topics range from mental wellness and chronic conditions to faith, family, and culture. By blending storytelling with perspective, the show gives listeners a space to see themselves, learn from others, and feel supported in their own health journeys.

By highlighting both personal stories and expert insights, Unfiltered provides a platform to those often left out of broader health conversations. The podcast builds on NOWINCLUDED's belief that trust grows when people see themselves represented and heard.

"Storytelling has always been at the heart of how we connect," said Whitlow. "With Unfiltered, we're meeting people where they are—on the go, between work and family, in the moments that matter—to bring health conversations to life in a way that's real and relatable."

Each episode invites listeners to pull up a chair and join a conversation that feels familiar and real. Following a fully unscripted format, it makes space for people to speak truthfully about what health means to them, what has helped, and what still needs to change. The goal is simple: to make discussions about health as natural as talking with friends and family—and to help bridge the gap between awareness and action.

The new podcast builds on NOWINCLUDED's growing presence as a trusted digital community for Black and Brown individuals seeking health information they can relate to and rely on. By meeting people where they already are—in their social feeds, their commutes, and their everyday routines—NOWINCLUDED continues to reimagine how health education and community engagement intersect.

The launch of Unfiltered marks another step in NOWINCLUDED's commitment to meet communities where they are and expand how they access trustworthy, culturally relevant health content. Alongside the NOWINCLUDED app and online community, the podcast deepens the brand's mission to turn shared stories into empowered health action.

