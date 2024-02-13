Noyo Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Noyo

13 Feb, 2024, 10:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noyo, a pioneering force in benefits data management and the first-to-market with an API solution for enrollment and eligibility, is proud to announce the appointment of three leaders within the organization. These appointments bolster Noyo's leadership team and position the company for continued growth in the dynamic landscape of benefits technology.

Elaina O'Mahoney Takes the Helm as Chief Product Officer (CPO)

Noyo is pleased to announce the promotion of Elaina O'Mahoney to the role of Chief Product Officer. Formerly the Vice President of Product, Elaina has played an instrumental role in shaping Noyo's product strategy and driving innovation in benefits data management. In her new capacity as CPO, Elaina will lead the charge in steering Noyo's product vision, ensuring alignment with market demands, and spearheading initiatives that push the boundaries of modern benefits technology. With more than a decade of experience building cutting-edge HR software, Elaina is uniquely suited to shape the future of benefits.

"It's both thrilling and a great honor for me to step into the Chief Product Officer role at Noyo," O'Mahoney stated. "Our product has been transformative in the sector, and I am committed to leading our outstanding product team as we persist in innovating and offering extraordinary value to our customers."

Peter Scarlatta Assumes Role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Noyo is also delighted to announce the promotion of Peter Scarlatta to the position of Chief Technology Officer. Peter is a long-tenured leader at Noyo, serving as Vice President of Engineering and shaping the solution since the company's founding. With deep expertise in fintech and infrastructure companies, Peter has been a driving force behind the development and optimization of Noyo's groundbreaking solution. In his new role as CTO, Peter will oversee the company's technology strategy, ensuring a robust and scalable foundation to power advanced capabilities for Noyo's customers.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Technology Officer at Noyo," said Peter Scarlatta. "We've built something truly exceptional, and I am eager to lead our talented engineering team as we continue to push technological boundaries and set new standards in benefits data management."

Angel Rosa Joins Executive Team Leading Customer Experience

With over two decades of experience in developing and scaling digital health companies, Angel is a visionary leader specializing in creating customer-centric organizations that drive remarkable growth, global expansion, and industry acclaim. Angel's background in product innovation informs his approach, setting customers up for efficient growth by focusing on a partnership approach and delivering outcomes with effective product adoption. Angel's expertise in healthcare technology equips him to address business needs strategically, placing the right resources at the right times to overcome challenges and achieve exceptional results for customers.

About Noyo

Noyo is the benefits data platform providing the modern data infrastructure to make frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry through seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is synchronized and made instantly available anywhere it's needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered and enhancing the benefits experience for all.

With Elaina O'Mahoney as Chief Product Officer, Peter Scarlatta as Chief Technology Officer, and Angel Rosa as Vice President of Customer Experience, Noyo is poised for continued success and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of benefits technology.

To learn more about how Noyo's industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit https://noyo.com/.

Media:
Vanessa Sierra
VP of Marketing, Noyo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Noyo

