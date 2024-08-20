Nozomi Networks and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Bring Expert Cybersecurity Solutions and Support to Critical Infrastructure

Partnership provides enhanced visibility of network assets and traffic, and threat detection for utility and industrial control systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , Inc., the global leader in OT & IoT security and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), the global leader in electric power system protection and control, have formalized their partnership by establishing a reseller agreement and certification of expertise for Nozomi Networks' software.

Customers worldwide can now easily deploy the leading OT & IoT continuous monitoring solution to their industrial networks leveraging the experience and support of SEL Cyber Services.

"Customers depend on SEL to deliver secure solutions and Nozomi Networks' AI-powered platform helps us achieve this," said Will Edwards, Head of Cyber Services at SEL. "By giving customers an easy option to integrate the Nozomi Networks platform into SEL Software-Defined Networks, customers have access to advanced solutions designed to strengthen the reliability and availability of their services and help them more easily address a rising sea of regulatory and compliance requirements."

Teaming to Address Regulatory Compliance

Critical infrastructure industries are increasingly regulated to ensure the services they deliver are always available for society. Because of this, customers turn to SEL Cyber Services for help understanding security requirements such as NERC CIP, IEC 62443, NIST Risk Management Framework, and the SOCI Act. The maturation of these standards and frameworks has further expanded the need for internal network security monitoring to ensure the cybersecurity of local area networks. Nozomi Networks solutions address these critical requirements by making it easy to monitor networks and meet compliance reporting rules.

A Powerhouse Solution for High Availability & Risk Management

Society depends on the 100 percent uptime of power utility infrastructure. Many of the cyber and physical control systems that support them now use Ethernet networks for safety and reliability functions. Digital secondary systems and arc-flash signals are examples of critical network traffic that require performance assurance and strong cybersecurity. SEL Cyber Services helps critical infrastructure customers worldwide understand their operational risks and implement scalable networking and cybersecurity solutions that were developed to meet their unique and rigorous requirements.

SEL OT-Software-Defined Networks (SDN) is purpose-built for harsh environments where unauthorized devices and traffic should be denied by default. Integrating a centralized application like Nozomi Networks Vantage cloud-hosted security platform gives customers full control over traffic flows, eliminates the need for traffic taps or aggregators and enables more efficient data aggregation.

"For more than four decades, SEL has been making electric power safer, more reliable, and more economical worldwide," said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. "We share SEL's mission and are pleased to combine our strengths to ensure that future generations have the means to pursue an increasingly higher quality of life."

Nozomi Networks solutions are available from SEL today. Visit the SEL website to learn more about their cybersecurity service and solution offerings.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world's critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world. This technology prevents blackouts and enables customers to improve power system reliability, safety and cost. SEL, a 100 percent employee-owned company that is headquartered in Pullman, Washington, has manufactured products in the United States since 1984 and now serves customers in 171 countries. SEL provides unmatched technical support, customer service and a 10-year worldwide warranty.

