Nozomi Networks Enters Next Phase of Growth as Mitsubishi Electric Completes Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT, IoT and cyber‑physical system security, today announced that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) has completed its acquisition of the company. Originally announced on September 9, the transaction marks the start of a new phase of growth for Nozomi Networks while preserving the company's independent operations, vendor‑neutral technology roadmap, and established go‑to‑market partnerships. As a wholly owned subsidiary, Nozomi Networks will continue to support the full OT/ICS ecosystem with the same open, multi‑vendor approach that has made it a trusted partner to critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

This milestone follows a year of exceptional momentum for Nozomi Networks. The company recently surpassed $100M in annual revenue and now serves many of the world's largest enterprises, including 5 of the top 10 oil and gas companies, 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers, 7 of the top 10 utilities and 4 of the top 10 mining operations. Nozomi Networks is also the first privately held OT cybersecurity company to achieve sustained cash flow and break‑even performance - further underscoring the strength of its model, the durability of its platform, and the confidence organizations place in its independent, vendor‑agnostic approach.

Other notable milestones the company achieved in 2025 include:

Significant new and expanded partnerships with global technology leaders including Schneider Electric, Hitachi Cyber, Nvidia, Dispel, and Xona

24% employee headcount growth

Among the fastest growing companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Named to Fast Company 's World's Most Innovative Companies 2025 list

's World's Most Innovative Companies 2025 list Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms and is a Leader in the Forrester Wave for IoT Security, as well as the only recognized Customers' Choice in Gartner's Voice of the Customer for CPS Protection platforms

Recognized by Gartner as "The Company to Beat for AI in CPS Protection Platforms"

"Mitsubishi Electric acquired Nozomi Networks for the same reasons our customers trust us every day," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "We have a proven track record of innovation and industry leadership and a unique vendor-agnostic approach that is a critical ingredient to our success. We will continue to advance the highest levels of quality and excellence in our platform and relationships that we always have moving forward as an independent subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric, and we're excited about the opportunities this brings."

This success is underpinned by its market-leading platform, the most complete of any offering on the market. Nozomi Networks platform delivers comprehensive asset visibility, defends all attack surfaces, and helps enterprises evolve to a risk-based cybersecurity management posture. Most notably, Nozomi Networks has embedded AI since its inception, consistently pushing the boundaries of how this technology can transform OT/IoT cybersecurity. It made several enhancements to its platform in 2025, including the release of its latest version of Arc , the industry's first cybersecurity solution to safely automate threat response in operational environments, and Vantage IQ , the world's first private, company-trained AI assistant for OT/IoT security teams.

"This acquisition brings us into a new era of innovation. It positions us to better serve our customers globally and meet the needs of an early majority market and the challenges of a rapidly evolving OT/IoT cybersecurity landscape," said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. "Nozomi is solidly positioned to extend its stature as the leader in OT/IoT cybersecurity. There is much more ahead for us, with game changing new innovations coming in 2026. We look forward to working with our customers and partners to deliver the best possible solution."

As an independent subsidiary, Nozomi Networks remains committed to serving all its customers and partners, and maintains its brand, leadership, teams, and operations. Nozomi's teams, offices, and points of contact remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless experience for all its stakeholders. ‍

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

