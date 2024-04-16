Nozomi Networks Announces $1.25 Million US Air Force Contract

Contract aims to reinforce Department of Defense critical infrastructure security with AI-driven threat detection and remediation from the endpoint to the air

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on leveraging the Nozomi Networks platform including Guardian and Guardian Air to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on February 8, 2024, Nozomi Networks started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"It's an honor to be chosen to join the US Air Force in their mission to ensure our military is equipped with the strongest possible cyber defenses," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "Over the coming months, we will be working with the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop AI-powered solutions to deliver the precise OT & IoT asset visibility, accurate threat detection, and data analysis needed to minimize cyber risk and maximize resiliency."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world's critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

