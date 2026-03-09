Nozomi Networks Named a Leader for 2nd Consecutive Year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

Company recognized for Ability to Execute, and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms.

Gartner defines the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection platforms market as products that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect CPS in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT environments.

"It's an honor to again be recognized as a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS protection platforms," said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "We believe this recognition highlights Nozomi's ongoing commitment to securing critical infrastructure, mitigating risk and maximizing resilience."

Since 2013, Nozomi Networks has been a pioneer in OT, IoT and cyber-physical systems security. Our people, partners and fully integrated, AI-powered CPS protection platform deliver unmatched visibility, proactive threat detection, and real-time insights.

With the Nozomi Networks Platform, CISOs and their security teams benefit from:

Unparalleled asset discovery and inventory across wired, wireless, endpoint and ICS endpoint attack surfaces

Sophisticated, actionable vulnerability management

Fast and accurate anomaly and threat detection and management

A comprehensive view of CPS cyber risk and risk mitigation strategies from the asset to the enterprise

AI-powered prioritizations and remediation recommendations

Nozomi Networks helps customers on six continents around the world manage risk and maximize resilience at every stage of their digital journey. In addition to being recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant, Nozomi Networks is the only vendor in the category to be recognized as a Customers' Choice in Gartner's most recent Voice of the Customer report for CPS Protection Platforms.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT, CRITICAL CAPABILITIES and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

