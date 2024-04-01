Nozomi Networks Earns Spot on the CRN® 2024 Internet of Things 50 List

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the worldwide leader in OT and IoT security, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2024 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list in the security category.

Each year, this list highlights vendors at the cutting edge of advancements in IoT hardware, software, and services. The commitment to innovation among the CRN IoT 50 empowers the IT channel to build and deliver groundbreaking IoT solutions that propel growth across the industry.

The 2024 IoT 50 honors the most influential vendors leading innovation in five categories, including IoT hardware, security, software, industrial IoT and networking and connectivity.

IoT devices are typically unmanaged, connected across healthcare, transportation, energy, building automation, manufacturing and other critical infrastructure applications and networks, and have minimal built-in security controls for their lightweight operating systems. Nozomi Networks' platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection and AI-powered analysis for fast, effective incident response so users have control of their IoT devices, from thermostats to security cameras.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN for our achievements in IoT security," said Andrea Carcano, co-founder and chief product officer of Nozomi Networks. "The explosive use of IoT devices in our critical infrastructure, coupled with the ever-changing threat landscape, creates unique security challenges for businesses today. Since day one our solutions have been rooted in addressing the complex requirements of industrial and critical infrastructure environments, and we will continue to pave the way with record innovation, market leadership and unmatched product excellence."

"IoT continues to be an exciting driver of channel growth, and the companies recognized on the 2024 CRN® IoT 50 are helping pave the way with innovations that lead to groundbreaking IoT solutions," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "It's an honor to showcase these vendors for their unwavering commitment to strengthening the IT channel and driving continuous transformation that delivers new opportunities to partners."

The 2024 CRN IoT 50 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/IoT50 beginning April 1, 2024.

