Nozomi Networks Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for CPS Protection Platforms

Nozomi Networks received the highest scores in all four Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities for CPS Protection Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced that Gartner has recognized Nozomi Networks in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CPS Protection Platforms. The Critical Capabilities report ranked vendors in the following four Critical Capabilities Use Cases:

Discover and Map CPS Assets

Improve Threat and Vulnerability Management

Prioritize CPS Security Issues and Remediation

Monitor CPS Security; Align to Enterprise Efforts

Nozomi Networks ranked highest in all Use Cases and sees this recognition as validation of the strategy to meet today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities with agility and speed.

Read: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for CPS Protection Platforms, 9 March 2026, Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput

This report follows Nozomi Networks' recent recognition as Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms.

The Nozomi Networks platform will also be available for demos during the 2026 RSAC Conference occurring March 23 - 26. Nozomi Networks will be exhibiting at booth #3216 in Moscone South Expo Hall. To schedule a meeting at RSAC, click here.

To learn more about Nozomi Networks and the Nozomi Networks Platform:

Read our Blog : Nozomi Networks Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms — Receives Highest Scores Across All Critical Capabilities Use Cases



: Nozomi Networks Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms — Receives Highest Scores Across All Critical Capabilities Use Cases Sign up for a live demo

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for CPS Protection Platforms, 9 March 2026, Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms, 3 March 2026, Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput

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SOURCE Nozomi Networks