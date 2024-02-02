Nozomi Networks Receives 2023 IoT Excellence Award

News provided by

Nozomi Networks

02 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Vantage IQ Honored for Excellence in Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Vantage IQ has received a 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media

The 2023 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

Vantage IQ™ is the industry's first AI-based analysis and response engine designed to quickly address security gaps and resource limitations in mission critical operational infrastructure. Announced in May 2023, Vantage IQ uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help security teams do more with less, by automating the time-consuming tasks associated with reviewing, correlating and prioritizing network, asset and alert data. Teams using Vantage IQ gain fast, accurate and in-depth cybersecurity analysis that's not possible with human analysis alone. This advanced human-machine collaboration strengthens cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure organizations while helping security administrators gain workload efficiencies.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Vantage IQ with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.  "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Nozomi Networks' future successes.

About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com 

About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, trade shows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC
Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

