Nozomi Networks Receives 2023 IoT Excellence Award

Vantage IQ Honored for Excellence in Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Vantage IQ has received a 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media .

The 2023 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

Vantage IQ™ is the industry's first AI-based analysis and response engine designed to quickly address security gaps and resource limitations in mission critical operational infrastructure. Announced in May 2023, Vantage IQ uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help security teams do more with less, by automating the time-consuming tasks associated with reviewing, correlating and prioritizing network, asset and alert data. Teams using Vantage IQ gain fast, accurate and in-depth cybersecurity analysis that's not possible with human analysis alone. This advanced human-machine collaboration strengthens cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure organizations while helping security administrators gain workload efficiencies.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Vantage IQ with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Nozomi Networks' future successes.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

SOURCE Nozomi Networks