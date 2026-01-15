Nozomi Networks Unleashes Vantage IQ: The World's First Private OT/IoT Cybersecurity Assistant

Vantage IQ empowers security teams and CISOs with tailored data and board-ready insights, driven by AI designed for the needs of OT/IoT environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT, IoT, and CPS security, today announced the all-new Vantage IQ™ – the world's first private, company-trained AI assistant for OT/IoT security teams.

Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure have reached historic highs and the shortage of skilled OT/IoT defenders has become a crisis for strong protection. Organizations need solutions that not only function as a teammate but elevate their defences amid a rapidly changing threat landscape. Vantage IQ is not just an upgrade, it represents the next era of AI innovation to solve OT/IoT security's greatest challenges. For the first time, OT/IoT security teams have an AI assistant that is context-aware, delivering instant, actionable intelligence and guidance to every analyst and operator, and executive with scale, speed, and accuracy.

Unlike commercial AI assistants, Vantage IQ's intelligence is built on an organization's unique asset, communication, vulnerability, and threat data – ensuring every answer is relevant and secure. SOC analysts are equipped with hyper tailored insights, with AI-guided triage, investigation and response, while CISOs and leaders gain board-ready insights in plain language, on demand.

"The era of generic, one-size-fits-all AI is over," said Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and CPO at Nozomi Networks. "With Vantage IQ™, the world's most advanced OT/IoT cybersecurity AI assistant is now on your team – empowering defenders to outpace adversaries and giving leaders the clarity they need to protect what matters most."

Key Innovations:

Private, Context-Aware Large Language Model (LLM): Vantage IQ is powered by a secure LLM that learns from an organization's unique OT/IoT asset, vulnerability, threat and risk data—delivering insights no generic AI model can match.

Instantly triage, investigate, and respond to incidents with AI guidance specific to your environment. Executive-Ready Insights: CISOs and leaders can extract board-level intelligence through natural conversations with AI – no technical translation required.

CISOs and leaders can extract board-level intelligence through natural conversations with AI – no technical translation required. Unparalleled Usability for Analysts and Operators: Actionable recommendations and remediation guidance delivered directly throughout the Vantage experience, on each main tab of the interface. This helps analysts evolve from data analysis to action. This announcement follows a period of significant AI investment and industry leading innovation from Nozomi, as it was recently recognized as the company to beat for AI in Cyber-Physical Systems Security in the Gartner report for AI Vendor Races.

"The labor crisis in cybersecurity is real – and growing," said Carcano. "With skilled resources a scarce commodity and the threat landscape accelerating, Vantage IQ™ is the force multiplier that turns good analysts into great defenders."

