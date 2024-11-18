NPA Applauds House of Representatives' Passage of Bill to Provide Veterans With Increased Access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly and Greatly Improve Their Lives; Urges Swift Senate Passage

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National PACE Association (NPA) today said that the U.S. House of Representatives' passage of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act will give veterans increased access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly across the nation.

"NPA applauds the definitive action of the U.S. House of Representatives to dramatically increase the ability of veterans to enroll in local Programs of All-Inclusive Care (PACE) through their VA benefits and age in place. We are pleased Congress has recognized that older veterans with VA health benefits should have the same access to home and community-based services, such as PACE, as other seniors," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of NPA."

Bloom added, "NPA commends the efforts of House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost (R-IL12), House Veterans' Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mark Takano (D-CA39), Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-MT) and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Ranking Member Jerry Moran (R-KS) to work together on compromise language so the bill could move forward in the 118th Congress. Further, we strongly urge the Senate to take the Dole Act up swiftly in the coming days."

Under current law not every eligible enrolled veteran has ready access to HCBS and PACE in particular. A section of this bill, sponsored by Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ6), would ensure that any veteran with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care benefits, who is eligible for and needs home and community-based services (HCBS), including long term care services and supports (LTSS), would be able to receive such care and services at home, including through (PACE).

Providing care at home and in the community not only enhances the quality of life for veterans, their families and their caregivers, but also reduces VA health expenditures. Generally, the cost of HCBS is notably less than institutional care. Further, the VA has found that the use of HCBS creates additional savings by either delaying admission to a nursing home or avoiding such an admission altogether as well as lowering the risk of preventable hospitalizations.

"Our nation has a duty to our veterans to provide them with the best care possible through their VA health benefits, and PACE is proven to provide high quality care and reduce caregiver burden while being cost-efficient. NPA's member PACE organizations always have been proud to serve veterans and are eager to help more receive needed care in their preferred setting – their homes and communities. We congratulate Congress for the changes this bill will make and look forward to continuing to work with them so that all older adults will have affordable access to PACE," Bloom stated.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.NPAonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

SOURCE National PACE Association